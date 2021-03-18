Although summer may feel like a long way off at the moment, county officials are already planning for mosquito season.
During a regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Albany County Board of Commissioners approved a grant application for funding from the Emergency Insect Management Program, which is administered by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
The $85,423 grant, which the county applies for every year, would allow rural mosquito control districts to monitor for species that transmit West Nile virus and target insecticide applications. The state has funded the program since 2003 and requires a 50-percent match in cash or in-kind donations.
“I was very happy to see it this year,” said grants specialist Bailey Quick. “I was not sure if we were going to get it due to cuts at the state.”
Lindsay Wheat, Albany County Weed and Pest supervisor, said matching funds will come from donations from rural residents in addition to her program and other agencies.
“Thus is something that is very needed for our rural mosquito control districts,” she said.
West Nile virus has been established in North America since 1999, and controlling vector species is an annual chore undertaken by the city of Laramie, town of Rock River and the Big Laramie, Little Laramie and Rock Creek districts.
With funding from taxes and private landowners, rural areas treat adult mosquitos on 50,000 acres in early summer. Also using tax money, the city spearheads monitoring efforts and treats larval and adult mosquitos on about 70,000 acres.
Grant funding would allow for additional monitoring in rural areas and late-season treatments of adult mosquitos, with the goal of protecting rural residents and livestock and preventing insects from migrating into Laramie.
“They are sampling mosquitos out there, and it tells them when they need to apply their pesticides,” Wheat said.
The principle species that transmits West Nile virus, Culex tarsalis, usually emerges in late summer, depending on a variety of factors.
“It’s such a variable program every year based on what happens with the water, what happens with runoff,” Wheat said. “The mosquitos are in the flood areas, so it varies every year.”
The grant also supports education efforts in the county, such as encouraging people to eliminate standing water on their property and distributing insect repellent at public events.
Last year, there were no human or livestock cases of West Nile virus reported in the county.