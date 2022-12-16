During a meeting on Tuesday, Laramie City Council, staff and stakeholders discussed the upkeep of city-owned ranch properties and what the land ownership will mean for the city.

The city approved a $7.6 million deal to take ownership of Bath Ranch in July. The purchase has provided the city with the senior-most water right on the Laramie River in Wyoming.

Bath Ranch

The city of Laramie took ownership of the Bath Ranch in July. The property provides the city with the most senior water right on the Laramie River in Wyoming. 
Dowlin divisional dam

The Dowlin Dam is currently a point of blockage for fish migrating on the Laramie River. The city of Laramie may remedy the issue by remodeling or reconstructing it.

