During a meeting on Tuesday, Laramie City Council, staff and stakeholders discussed the upkeep of city-owned ranch properties and what the land ownership will mean for the city.
The city approved a $7.6 million deal to take ownership of Bath Ranch in July. The purchase has provided the city with the senior-most water right on the Laramie River in Wyoming.
The Bath Ranch water rights will add an additional 10 cubic feet per second of water to the 20 cfs the city already receives from Monolith Ranch, which it acquired in 1981.
The water rights put Laramie in a unique position, especially as costs in Denver and Northern Colorado increase and water availability wavers. Some of this demand impacts Wyoming, as a chunk of Laramie River headwaters are irrigated before they make it across state lines.
“We feel like we have enough water sitting on those ranches to double the size of Laramie,” city Natural Resources Administrator Darren Parkin said. “It’s a pretty comfortable place we’re in right now with so many communities around being water short to feel like we have a very robust water rights portfolio to facilitate a lot of growth and the existence of Laramie into the future.”
Drought and low snowpack levels could still shrink Laramie’s water supply as climate change continues, making it all the more important to have robust opportunities when it comes to water, Parkin said.
“It’s never going to get any easier to find municipal water in the West,” he said.
Some of Laramie’s water rights are on a consumptive use plan, meaning the city can only transfer the water from an agricultural to municipal use when it’s prepared to consume it.
This process likely won’t happen until more than 20 years into the future, and will be dependent on population growth, ground water availability and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, Parkin said.
In the meantime, the city is using its water and newly acquired land for agriculture in order to maintain the water right.
Another portion of Bath Ranch is owned by The Conservation Fund, which plans to collaborate with U.S. Fish and Wildlife to convert it into a conservation area for Wyoming toads.
In addition to continuing haying activities on Bath Ranch, the city plans to open the land to the public as much as possible with a potential for fishing and hunting access, along with recognizing the historical components of the land.
The land also has been used for wildlife research by the University of Wyoming, and Kite Ranch has helped the city get started on infrastructure repairs to the property.
Kite Ranch, which is owned by the same enterprise at WyoTech, plans to bring students to the property to teach them how to run heavy equipment in a real-world context.
The trade school also plans to begin offering a 12-month ranch program, which would cover topics such as calving, haying and fencing, along with education on how to plan corral layouts and water projects.
“We want to really get them in and have them working on real-life projects that are useful,” said JD Mathis, WyoTech’s off-site training programs coordinator.
On Monolith Ranch, Baer Livestock has managed haying and livestock operations in collaboration with the city. This work has included multiple infrastructure improvements to the property, including protecting the Simpson Spring from cattle.
The team also hopes to install additional water tanks for cattle that will prevent them from harming the Laramie River by drinking directly from it, spokesperson Zach Iddings said.
An advisory committee was established to help manage the Monolith Ranch property in 2008, and will now take on the Bath Ranch property, as well. The city will approve updated bylaws for the committee during a future meeting, City Manager Janine Jordan said.
In spring 2023, the city will put out a request for proposal for both ranches.
Dowlin Ditch
Another project coming in the future on the Bath Ranch property is the construction of a new Dowlin Ditch diversion structure. Studies show that the Dowlin Ditch diversion dam is one of the top fish blocks, preventing the migration of fish for 27 miles up and down the Laramie River, said Jackie Carswell, a representative of WWC Engineering.
The structure also is dangerous for staff members, who have to walk over it to manually set water levels.
The new structure would be safer and more functional, along with providing a bypass method for fish, Carswell said.
There are multiple stakeholders that could collaborate on the project, such as Wyoming Game and Fish Department, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Ducks Unlimited and Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust, Carswell continued.
Because of the financial contributions these groups could offer, the city aims to pay for about 10% of the project.
Feasibility and cost estimates for the project are in progress and will be completed by May 2023. The final design, construction and permitting for the new structure are due in September 2023. If the project is approved, construction could begin as soon as 2025.