COVID-19 cases have been creeping up in Albany County over the past few weeks with the seven-day average of virus cases rising from three in mid-May to an average of eight cases last week.
As of Wednesday, Albany County’s average positive test rate was 12.7%, according to Mayo Clinic.
Albany County had 14 active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. There are 405 active cases statewide.
The numbers are low compared to January, when Albany County saw a peak number of 109 new cases in one day.
As of Thursday, one patient was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, said Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Rooney.
While earlier in the pandemic COVID-19 patients were staying in the hospital for between 15 and 30 days, the length of stay has generally decreased to a three- to four-day range, Rooney said. Generally, an average length of stay for virus patients at the hospital is two to three days.
In the months leading up to June, the hospital has had days there were no COVID-19 patients.
“It was strange to have days without COVID-19 patients in hospital,” Rooney said.
Community testing
Ivinson’s Convenient Care Clinic is still offering COVID-19 tests to those who need it and encourages people to get tested if they are feeling ill. People can schedule a test by calling or texting 307-755-4540.
The city of Laramie is working with University of Wyoming to continue wastewater testing to monitor the prevalence of the virus in the community after the statewide program was canceled in December.
The City Council approved an allocation of $30,000 for the initiative, which will help pay for student participation in the testing process and cover costs of the tests themselves, which happen six times a week and cost about $150 per sample. The statewide program cost was about $350 per sample.
Money for the collaboration will come from the city’s wastewater, travel and public information budgets.
The city plans to work with UW to develop reference tools that will make data more easily accessible and understandable to members of the general public.
“(Wastewater testing) may not be so urgent when we’re at a low to moderate risk, but if later toward the end of the summer we start moving to where there’s a higher risk, it gives us a tool to follow that’s a really valuable metric,” said council member Sharon Cumbie.