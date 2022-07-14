While COVID-19 case numbers have been on a general upward trend across Wyoming since the spring, they have remained relatively steady in Albany County over the past month.
As of Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health reports 584 active cases and 1,581 probable or confirmed cases in the state over the past seven days. For Albany County, the numbers are 26 active and 59 probably cases.
The Mayo Clinic reports that Albany County has a rate of 8.7 average daily cases and a rate of 22.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also lists the county as having a “low” community level, but still recommends people stay up to date on vaccines and wear masks on public transport or if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.
In some areas of the United States, there has been an increase in the BA.5 subvariant, said Clay Van Houten, infectious disease unit manager for the WDH. He explained that while the variant could pose a higher risk of infection for vaccinated people, the vaccine or prior infection could still offer some protection.
“The variant appears to be easily transmitted, but also causes less severe illness,” Van Houten said. “We are continuing to sequence viral samples at our Public Health Laboratory and have not yet seen the increase in BA.5, but we do expect that will change.”
Van Houten recommends that people stay up to date on their vaccines and be sure to check in with COVID-19 infection rates in their area and anywhere they travel. People can access place-based COVID-19 safety recommendations online at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.
So far in 2022, the majority of COVID-19 cases in Albany County have been among people ages 19-29, totaling more than 900 cases. The second highest age ranges are 18 and younger and 30-39, with case counts landing between 450 and 500. The lowest instance of infection is among people age 80 and older, with a total of 44 infections so far this year.
Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should follow guidelines outlined online at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html, Van Houten said. The guidelines include staying home for at least five days regardless of vaccination status, isolating from others and wearing a well-fitting mask if forced to be around others.