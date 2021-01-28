The original information that ran in this morning's edition re: senior citizens aged 80 and over needing to make an appointment, and the phone number listed — which was provided by a switchboard operator at Ivinson Memorial Hospital — is incorrect, according to Sagan Wheeler, with IMH. Please call the original number listed: 307-766-8222 to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
