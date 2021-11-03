More groups of Wyoming residents should receive COVID-19 vaccine booster doses under national expert recommendations, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added booster dose recommendations for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines for certain groups of people. The CDC previously issued recommendations for the Pfizer vaccine.
In Albany County, “Getting a booster shot … is convenient and as simple as visiting your local pharmacy or doctor’s office,” said Kim Maturi, the county’s nurse manager. “If you are unable to get the booster at your original vaccine location, vaccines.gov can make the process easier.”
For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, these groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more removed from their initial series, Maturi said.
• Age 65 years and older
• Age 18 or older who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 or older who work or live in high-risk settings.
For the people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots also are recommended for those who are 18 and older and were vaccinated two or more months ago, she said.
The boosters are important because they help the body launch the immune response and fight off the virus, she said. They also help keep hospital admissions lower and make the virus less severe for those who may still get it.
“Hopefully for people who have been hesitant, people are now on their third dose and doing well, so maybe that will encourage them to get vaccinated,” she said.
Maturi said she has received both the original vaccinations and a booster, and “will be in line with my own kiddos when it becomes available” for younger people.
She said that one of the fears she hears from unvaccinated people is that the vaccines haven’t been around long enough to know what they will do.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use a technique called messenger RNA (mRNA), which teaches a body’s cells how to make a protein that will trigger an immune response, according to the CDC.
Although the use of mRNA for COVID-19 is relatively new, the research roots that made it possible go back decades, said said Kem Krueger, dean of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Wyoming.
Krueger is the vaccine coordinator for UW and a member of several COVID-19 task forces at the university. He said that there may be confusion about what clinical trials really mean
“The whole process from distribution, storage, handling, documentation and scheduling were much more arduous than any other vaccine, and that’s partially because it was initially approved under the emergency use authorization,” Krueger said. “This is a mechanism that Congress granted to the FDA to get products to market sooner, as quickly as safely possible during a pandemic or public health emergency.”
This authorization can only be used when there are no available treatments on the market, he said. The COVID-19 pandemic fits the scenario perfectly.
“The Trump administration initially put a lot of money toward Operation Warp Speed, so they identified laboratories and companies in the U.S. and coordinated with other countries, which were already working on related vaccines,” he said. “And so the mRNA platform that the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccines were based on were initially studied in the mid-’80s.
“So they were originally thinking that would be a mechanism for an HIV vaccine; and then as we had the other SARS epidemics and Ebola, also then applied or studied for those pandemics.”
Operation Warp speed was quite successful and based on research and information begun decades ago, Krueger said.
“Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech were … in 2008 and 2010 for the sole purpose of bringing a commercial RNA vaccine to the market,” he said. “We think it is untested technology but it is really not.”