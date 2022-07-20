Covid bug

CASPER — A COVID-19 outbreak continues to impact Wyoming’s state prison in Torrington.

On July 5, the facility found 162 cases of the coronavirus among people incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution. That’s a quarter of the prison’s population. Another 20 employees also tested positive when the entire prison was tested, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Paul Martin.

