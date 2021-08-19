By midmorning Wednesday, the line had grown, snaking around outside the University of Wyoming’s Crane-Hill Cafeteria.
The special of the day: COVID-19 testing.
UW students and employees lined up for the first day of mandatory COVID-19 testing, which is required of anyone who will spend any time on campus this fall. This is a change to previous UW policy that had allowed people vaccinated against the novel coronavirus to opt out of testing.
Vaccinations aren’t mandatory at UW this fall.
Testing is required in light of new information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says vaccinated people also can potentially transmit the virus. To make them aware of the new public health protocols for the new academic term, all students, faculty and staff were directed to schedule testing appointments between Wednesday and Sunday.
So many people showed up on the first day of testing that the university sent out an email imploring people not to go for their COVID tests unless they had an appointment.
Although the line appeared intimidatingly long, it moved fairly quickly and ultimately spilled out into a large open room with areas for both testing and vaccinations.
After a few seconds of spitting into a small vial, employees and students submitted their saliva samples. They were then asked if they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and if they had reported their vaccination status to the university.
Overall, UW reports that more than 2,500 people were tested Wednesday, about a quarter of the estimated 10,000 tests that will need to be done this week.
The university’s COVID-19 response team reported vaccination information is gathered anonymously.
Employees and students have been asked to report their vaccinations so the university can track overall how many in the student and staff populations have had shots. Those who elect to report they’ve been vaccinated through the UW employee or student portals are eligible for weekly prize drawings.
Although the university has stopped short of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, officials continue to strongly recommend that faculty, staff and students receive it.
“The single most important thing one can do to protect one’s health and to help us all pull out of this pandemic is to get vaccinated,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release last week.
In response to the low vaccination rate and climbing COVID numbers, the university also is requiring masks be worn indoors through at least Sept. 20.
As of Monday, the university said 3,216 students reported receiving at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. This is nearly double the 1,665 reporting before the incentive program was announced July 9. Also, 3,252 of UW’s 5,851 total employees, or about 56%, report receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.
More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found online at uwyo.edu/campus-return or by calling 307-766-2683.