The number of Wyoming deaths connected to the coronavirus has increased by 81 in the last two weeks, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths which occurred in October and November brought to 1,428 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to COVID.
The department did not issue an update on coronavirus-related deaths last week because of the holiday, so Tuesday’s report combined numbers from the last two weeks.
Seventeen Natrona County residents were among the victims, nine men and eight women, while 14 Laramie County residents, 10 women and four men, also died in October and November.
Twelve Fremont County residents, six men and six women, were reported among the victims as were eight Park County residents, four men and four women.
Other victims included six Campbell County residents, four women and two men, two Albany County women and one man, two Carbon County men, two Converse County women and one man, a Crook County woman, a Goshen County man, a Niobrara County woman, two Platte County women and one man, a Sheridan County man and woman, a Sublette County man, three Sweetwater County men and one woman, a Uinta County man, a Washakie County woman and a Weston County woman.
The announcement was made on the same day that the department’s numbers showed the number of active COVID cases in the state increased by 36 to total 1,234.
The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 36 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, reported receiving 156 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Tuesday and 109 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 148, leaving the state with 1,234 active cases.
Laramie County had 231 active cases; Natrona County had 178; Uinta County had 168; Campbell had 115; Sheridan had 100; Sweetwater had 61; Albany had 60; Fremont had 32; Washakie had 30; Johnson and Teton had 28; Carbon, Park and Platte had 27; Lincoln had 24; Niobrara and Sublette had 17; Converse had 16; Big Horn and Goshen had 15; Crook had 11; Weston had six, and Hot Springs had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 111,089 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in the state. Of those, 108,427 have recovered.