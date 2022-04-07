No charges brought in August 2021 gunshot death
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Sheridan County Attorney Dianna Bennett will not pursue charges against a man who fatally shot Leonard Laszlo, 46, in August 2021. Laszlo’s death, law enforcement officials said, was determined to be the result of reasonable self-defense.
Sheridan County law enforcement officials received reports of a shooting in the Bighorn Mountains shortly after midnight Aug. 5, 2021, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said in a press release shortly after the incident.
Upon arrival on the scene, deputies found Laszlo dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said. Two eyewitnesses to the shooting and the shooter were also present at the scene. All three were seasonal workers in the Bighorns, cooperated with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation and provided statements describing the incident.
The witnesses explained the shooting, which took place at the shooter’s residence, was the result of an altercation between Laszlo and the shooter, in which Laszlo was the aggressor, Dominguez said. After Laszlo pursued the shooter into the residence’s back bedroom — continuing to escalate the situation — the shooter fired a single shot from a handgun, resulting in Laszlo’s death.
“Early in the investigation, it was apparent that this was looking more like…self-defense,” Dominguez said.
Based on the initial investigation, Dominguez said investigators agreed the case was likely an incidence of self-defense. They decided not to arrest the shooter and told Bennett of their decision.
Idaho man charged with driving 132 in park pleads not guilty
JACKSON (WNE) — A man accused of driving more than 130 mph in Grand Teton National Park appeared in federal court Friday and was charged with 10 misdemeanors.
Jessie James Perry, 37, of Rigby, Idaho, was charged with reckless driving, failure to display a license plate, having an open alcoholic container, speeding, careless operation, driving under the influence, having expired temporary license permits, attempting to elude police officers, driving with a suspended license and lack of insurance coverage.
The charges stem from a March 27 incident on Highway 89/26/191, the park’s main thoroughfare. Perry is accused of driving a maximum speed of 132 mph near Moose. The speed limit on the road is 55 mph during the day and 45 at night.
Perry was arrested after a high-speed chase that involved five law enforcement officers and ended when Perry ran into traffic at the Gros Ventre Roundabout, park officials said. There were no injuries or damage reported.
Perry pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bail.
He has an Idaho driver’s license, although court documents list a Jackson Hole apartment as his residence.
High-speed chases are seldom seen in Grand Teton park.
“We do get people, as you’ve probably seen, speeding along the highway,” Teton park spokesman C.J. Adams said. “But at these rates is pretty rare.”
Man peeping into area backyards asks Douglas police to shoot him
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A suspicious-looking man looking into the backyards of residents’ homes in the 1200 block of Sweetwater Road was reported to Douglas police Monday around 7:21 a.m.
According to Douglas Police Chief Todd Byerly, the subject was “causing concern, as his behavior was reported as erratic.”
His name has not been released.
Police officers located the man, who “immediately presented a screwdriver in his hand and requested that officers shoot him,” Byerly said.
“Several requests and commands to drop the screwdriver were unsuccessful. After approximately 20 minutes of interaction with the subject, a Taser was deployed, and the subject was taken into custody for further evaluation,” he said.
Man gets prison for breaking probation for sex assault
CODY (WNE) — A former Cody man will receive 12-15 years in prison for breaking the probation he was granted after being found guilty of third-degree sexual assault of a minor. Michael Walker, 24, was sentenced to prison by District Court Judge Bill Simpson on March 9.
“Mr. Walker cannot be trusted to comply with terms of probation,” Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield said. “The one silver lining is, thank God we do not have another child victim here. What it comes down to is very simple – is this court willing to take the chance that Mr. Walker continues in his disregard for the law and orders of this court and risks the safety of another child? The State is not willing to recommend that.”
Walker was originally sentenced to 15 years supervised probation in June 2020 with a 12-15-year suspended prison sentence. He was charged in September 2018 after he was found in bed naked with a 8-9-year-old minor.
Hatfield criticized the original plea arrangement, which had been agreed to by former Park County Prosecuting Attorney Leda Pojman, that negated any immediate jail time for Walker. Despite Pojman’s no longer being with the county by the time Walker was sentenced, Wyoming law at that time required the State to uphold its original agreement with Walker.
“That plea was woefully inadequate,” Hatfield said. “The only reason we went with it is we were following our obligations. Unfortunately, the State was proven correct in this regard.”
Upon his release, Walker went to a homeless shelter in Casper. It was there he was found in violation of his probation in April 2021.
Man gets up to 15 years for trying to run over deputy
GILLETTE (WNE) — A Moorcroft man who was found guilty of trying to run into a sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from law enforcement in the spring of 2020 will serve up to 15 years in prison.
Last week, Nathan Schuerman, 42, was sentenced to 13.5 to 15 years for aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon.
In April 2020, Schuerman tried to drive his truck head-on into a deputy’s vehicle while fleeing law enforcement.
In a jury trial in December, Schuerman was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon and aggravated eluding, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and reckless driving.
Schuerman also was sentenced to 180 days in jail each for the destruction of property and reckless driving. He’ll get credit for time served in both of those cases. At the time of his sentencing, Schuerman had been in jail for 607 days.
Schuerman said he was “sorry for losing control” that day. He was going through “a lot of stuff” but said that’s not an excuse for his actions.
“I still don’t know why I ran, but I did and I’ve got to deal with it,” he said, adding that he knows he “put a lot of people in danger that day. That wasn’t my intent.”
He said that spending nearly two years in jail has given him a lot of time to think and clear his mind.
Before he led officers on the pursuit, Schuerman had been drinking alcohol and using cocaine.