Rep. Barry Crago speaks on House floor

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, speaks during a meeting of the House of Representatives in the Wyoming State Capitol on March 1, 2023, in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

BUFFALO — “Wyoming solutions for Wyoming problems.”

That is how Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, describes the work of the newly formed Wyoming Caucus, a group of legislators Crago is a part of who are focusing on “issues back home.” Lawmakers formed the caucus in response to the growing emphasis by some in the Legislature on Washington, D.C., politics.

