LaNita Cunningham is a quilter whose joy comes not only from making quilts, but in giving them away.
In November, the local resident donated 15 handmade quilts to residents at Edgewood (Spring Wind) Assisted Living and Memory Care in Laramie. Although other people and groups have donated quilts before, this year Cunningham was the only one to deliver them, said Toni Lehtinen, Edgewood’s life enrichment coordinator.
As with all the quilts she’s created, the fleece-backed coverings were made to be given away, not sold.
Cunningham turned a personal tragedy into a lifetime of giving after the death of her infant son 18 years ago.
“I did it in memory of my son that we lost,” she said about what motivates her to work on and give away dozens of quilts. “I did them for public health, crib quilts; for newborns, kindergarten classes, assisted living.”
Since then she has expanded her quilt making to include bed-sized spreads for family members. Last year, she made 47 for every member of her husband’s family spanning five generations. The sizes ranged from twin to king.
“My favorite pattern is crazy quilt. It takes 11 pieces to make a 9-inch square, all done with 2-and-a-half-inch strips. No two turn out the same,” she said.
For the outdoorsmen, she uses a center square with deer, turkeys or other animals.
“Those are my crazy critter quilts,” she said.
Cunningham’s quilts are pieced together in true patchwork fashion using an abundance of unrelated fabrics stitched together in traditional quilt squares.
Though her regular quilt making started 18 years ago, quilts have been a part of Cunningham’s life since she was a girl.
“My grandmother started me when I was big enough to sit on her knee with a needle. She was sewing her whole life,” she said. “My grandmother made quilts also. She said the most important thing was have fun, enjoy it.
“I was a little bitty kid and she would give me a shoebox full of thread and the squares. I was the only one in the family to do it.”
Much of the fabric for her quilts is donated, Cunningham said. A friend or relative who entered a nursing home also passed along material. Other quilters send fabric left over from their projects. She only buys the batting (the stuffing inside the quilt) and the sheeting or fleece material for the backing.
The contributions help keep the cost down and make it possible to give the quilts away. The only time one of her quilts made money was in a raffle for Clark County Special Olympics. Tickets for that quilt raised $1,086, she said, adding it was “the only one that ever raised a penny.”
Her reward for making them comes from seeing the smiles on the faces of the seniors who get the quilts, she said.
Even if she can’t see the smiles directly, she knows they are here. She did not meet every recipient at Edgewood this year, but knows the quilts are appreciated.
“They are actually bigger than a lap quilt, 4- by 5-foot. They’re used on their beds, and when sitting on their chair or wheelchair they use them as a little blanket,” Lehtinen said.
Preference is given to senior residents who don’t have a lot of personal resources or family nearby. But everyone who gets one puts it to use, she said.
“Residents were very thankful for getting the blankets. They use them all the time, especially when it is cold like this,” Lehtinen said. “It makes them happy too, puts a smile on their face.”