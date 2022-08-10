Search on for woman after stabbing leaves man deadCHEYENNE (WNE) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a woman after a Monday morning stabbing that left a man dead.
Rocsand Bocanegra, 42, is considered a person of interest, the LCSO said in a news release.
At 5:26 a.m. Monday morning, it said, deputies responded to the 700 block of Mitchell Court for a report of a man who was stabbed at that location. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was transported to the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Bocanegra is described as a 5’3”, 160-pound Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her should call 911 to report it, and they should not approach or attempt to contact her, the Monday afternoon news release said.
Those with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the detective bureau of the sheriff’s office at 307-633-4706 or the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at 307-633-6524.
Man accused of raping woman he met on FacebookEVANSTON (WNE) — Evanston resident Sage Mason has been charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second degree sexual assault and one count of burglary. Mason was charged in Third District Court on Tuesday, July 26, and will be arraigned on Thursday.
The alleged crimes were committed in November 2021, against an adult female victim, according to a sworn affidavit filed in District Court.
On Nov. 4, 2021, Officer Shawn D. Stahl of the Evanston Police Department responded to the victim’s residence. The victim told Stahl that she had met Mason through Facebook Messenger several days prior.
On the following day, Mason visited the victim’s residence at her invitation before getting into bed with her. According to the affidavit, “Mason started messing around, kissing the victim’s neck. The victim told him to stop, she did not want it.” Mason then begged
her, and she told him no.
The alleged victim tried to leave the bed, according to the affidavit, but Mason pinned her down and removed her pants before undressing himself and allegedly raping her. Afterward, the affidavit says, “Mason asked the victim if she was mad at him because he ‘technically raped’ her.”
Mason said he had subsequently gone to the victim’s house for dinner between three and five times in a row, and had spent three days together. According to the affidavit, Mason said that during the five days he’d spent with the woman, the two “had sex between five and six times, all consensual.”
Man sentenced for stabbing son-in-law with scissorsCHEYENNE (WNE) — A man convicted of an assault in which he stabbed his son-in-law with scissors was sentenced recently in Laramie County District Court.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell sentenced Kevin Dale Brown on July 25 to three years supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison. The sentence followed one laid out in a plea agreement.
Brown pleaded guilty in March to felony aggravated assault and battery, bodily injury with a weapon.
The Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, Brown and his counsel had agreed that Brown should be released on his own recognizance, or on no-cost bail, after the change-of-plea hearing so Brown could seek treatment.
Brown admitted last October that, during a physical altercation, he stabbed his son-in-law in the lower back with a pair of scissors during an altercation. The injury required three to four stitches, a probable cause affidavit said.
Separate trials asked for in child murder caseCODY (WNE) — Moshe Williams’ attorneys filed a motion last week objecting to a joint trial and making a motion to sever the trial from codefendant Carolyn Aune.
The two Cody residents are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Williams’ daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams.
Senior assistant public defenders Dylan Rosalez and Curtis Cheney acknowledged most cases involving two defendants charged with the same crime have one trial, but they said as part of the motion to sever that Williams “asserts that a joint trial will result in prejudice.”
The main argument revolved around another felony case involving Aune, who is alleged to have assaulted a deputy in the Park County Detention Center.
“There is a risk that the jurors could convict Mr. Williams based on his association with Ms. Aune,” the motion reads in part. “However, should Mr. Williams seek to introduce this evidence against Ms. Aune, there is a risk that the jurors could convict Ms. Aune based on the assault she inflicted on the jail guard. Should Williams be denied the opportunity to present this evidence, he may suffer prejudice denying him an important part of his defense.”
The attorneys also noted in the motion that severing the trials would limit the possibility of either defendant being called as a witness against the other, which could result in both of them “pleading the fifth,” and could negatively affect the perception of the jury.
Paisleigh died April 4, 2021, and signs of long-term physical abuse were found on her body.
Aune and Williams each are accused of causing the death of the toddler through their possible actions or lack thereof, qualifying as child abuse that caused her death.
Man killed in shootout near SundanceSUNDANCE (WNE) — A male subject with an active Wyoming warrant was shot and killed by law enforcement on Saturday morning after two shootouts took place on I-90 near Sundance.
According to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office, the man was contacted by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on Saturday night at around 10:10 p.m. as he was walking along I-90 near milepost 184.
The trooper learned that there was an active warrant for the subject’s arrest.
The trooper immediately called for backup from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the subject was advised of the active warrant.
“The subject immediately gained distance from the trooper and deputies and retrieved a handgun from his person and fired shots at the trooper and deputies. A deputy and trooper returned fire and the individual fled north off the interstate down a steep embankment into the darkness,” said Sheriff Jeff Hodge.
A search for the man was conducted throughout the night and into the morning of July 30th, 2022, involving Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
The next morning, a citizen contacted the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and stated that the subject was in his hay field.
As a deputy arrived on Highway 14, the man fled north toward I-90. As the officers tried to take him into custody, he began shooting at them, said Hodge.
“Law enforcement returned fire, striking the male subject,” he said. “The male was taken into custody and immediately received medical attention but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”
No law enforcement officers were hurt during the incident. The incident is under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
Jackson man pleads no contest after second stabbing
JACKSON (WNE) — A Jackson man has pleaded no contest to two felonies after he was arrested for stabbing a man in the face March 15 while he was on probation for another stabbing.
Manuel Vargas, 25, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery and interference with a peace officer per a plea agreement filed July 12.
Each of the two charges carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. Per the plea agreement, the state will argue for a consecutive prison sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and three to five years for the interference charge.
The incident occurred March 15 at 6:13 a.m. when two Jackson police officers were dispatched to the White Buffalo Club.
The man stabbed was Vasanthraj Narayana, who identified himself as an operations manager for the hotel.
Narayana and Vargas were living together at the time of the incident. According to Narayana, the incident began because he had told Vargas to be quiet. Vargas then came at him with his knife, attempting to stab him in the stomach on the left side, then the chest on the left side — attempts Narayana evaded.
Vargas, on the other hand, told officers he was trying to defend himself when Narayana got mad at him while Vargas was cooking. He told officers he stabbed Narayana with a pocket knife because “he grabbed me.”
Vargas resisted police attempts to detain him, causing a struggle between him and the officers. He was eventually physically restrained and placed in handcuffs.
Narayana was transported to the emergency room, where he received six stitches in his face, between his left eye and ear.
At the time of the incident Vargas was on supervised probation for a previous altercation on Aug. 18 2021, in which he stabbed one person, tried to stab another and punched a third at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar.
He was released on that previous charge Feb. 13 and was on probation at the time of the March stabbing. His probation has been revoked.
Vargas also is facing restitution of $95,000 for the victim’s medical bills.
15-year-old bound over after alleged gun threats
GILLETTE (WNE) — The teenager accused of drunkenly approaching the wrong apartment with a large rifle and threatening the four women inside has been charged and bound over to District Court.
W.A.C. Jr., 15, was bound over to District Court on July 21 after Circuit Judge Lynda R. Bush found probable cause to suspect him of four felony counts of aggravated assault related to allegedly using a gun to threaten four people. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, according to court documents.
He was arrested at about 2:30 a.m. July 13 after Gillette police officers were called to an apartment on Constitution Drive for the report of a man with a gun knocking on an apartment door and making threats.
The caller, 16, said she believed she heard the man outside, later identified as the 15-year-old boy, rack the gun while shouting to be let in and making threats.
A sheriff’s deputy arrived first where he found and detained the suspect.
The suspect told officers that his friend had stolen a bottle of Crown Royal and a case of Twisted Tea from him, according to the affidavit.
Because of that, the 15-year-old then went back into his friend’s residence and took his friend’s gun, a Browning .338. He told officers he thought he was going to his friend’s apartment to confront him about the theft and eventually realized he was at the wrong apartment.
Standoff in Evanston ends with arrest
EVANSTON (WNE) — Local law enforcement officers were able to de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation Tuesday night after their attempt to serve a warrant led to a standoff in the Aspen Grove area of Evanston.
Evanston Police Department officers and agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) were involved in the incident.
After officers arrived at 212 Toponce to serve Michael Mark Moore for bond revocation, Moore barricaded himself inside the residence, according to a press release issued by EPD. Moore was out on bond for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
“Moore had recently been making threats to harm public officials on social media sites,” the press release states. “Officers had previously responded to Moore’s residence in the past for a self-inflicted gunshot wound from an AK-47 rifle. He was actively seeking to attain a firearm on social media to accomplish his tasks.”
Officers secured the scene and reached out to the Sweetwater County Special Response Team for assistance, the release states, and Sweetwater County personnel and equipment soon arrived on scene.
“After a short stand-off with the joint operations personnel, Moore was flushed from the residence and taken into custody,” the release states. “He was transported to the Evanston Regional Hospital for treatment and released. He was then transported to the Uinta County Detention Facility, where he is awaiting his court appearance.”
Gillette man arrested for DUI with kids in the vehicle
SUNDANCE (WNE) — A Gillette man faces a felony charge of driving under the influence while his two minor children were present in the vehicle.
On July 2, a Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputy was stationary on Pine Haven Rd. at around 9.18 p.m. when he observed a vehicle approaching at a higher rate of speed than the posted 20 mph. As the vehicle passed the deputy’s position, it allegedly accelerated to 34 mph and almost drove off the roadway.
The deputy reported that he conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Jesse Campbell.
He allegedly observed that Campbell had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong smell of alcohol was omitting from inside the vehicle. Campbell allegedly confirmed he had had a few beers around lunchtime.
He agreed to perform a sobriety test, which the deputy reports returned results consistent with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or greater.
Campbell’s two minor children were also present in the vehicle, according to court reports.
Campbell was arrested and consented to a breath test at the Crook County Detention Center, which returned a result of 0.147% blood alcohol level.
He has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger — second offense, a felony with a maximum penalty of five years of incarceration, a $750 fine or both. He has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of abandoning or endangering a child.
Teen accused of attempted murder pleads to lesser charges
CHEYENNE (WNE) — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Laramie County District Court to two counts of aggravated assault and battery. The charges are linked to his younger cousin’s killing of another teenager last July.
Xavier Sanchez, of Casper, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He had been accused of working with his cousin, 17-year-old Raymond Sanchez of Cheyenne, to kill 14-year-old Daniel Barlow, and of firing at least one shot at the exterior of Barlow’s apartment building as he fled the scene.
Each count of aggravated assault and battery carries up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell said during the hearing that the terms of the plea were laid out in a plea agreement, but that document was not publicly available on Tuesday.
Xavier Sanchez remained in custody at the Laramie County jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
The cousins entered not-guilty pleas in February.
Raymond Sanchez was originally charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two weeks ago and faces at least 20 years in prison.
At his July 11 change-of-plea hearing, Raymond Sanchez described how, while under the influence of several substances, he and Xavier, along with Xavier’s friend, went to Barlow’s apartment building, intending to fight Barlow.
When Barlow didn’t come outside, Raymond told Xavier’s friend to knock on Barlow’s door while Raymond and Xavier waited outside the doorway.
When Barlow opened the door, he apparently recognized Raymond, who fired one shot at the door as Barlow slammed it shut. The bullet went through the door and struck Barlow, who died from the injury.