Cheyenne hospital staffer improperly accessed records
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Wednesday that a former employee inappropriately accessed several patients’ personal health records between August 31, 2020, and May 26, 2022.
“Although certain employees have access to most patient records, there may be instances where an employee would view patient records that do not fall within the scope of that individual’s duties,” CRMC Compliance and Privacy Officer Gladys Ayokosok said in a news release. “Such unauthorized access by an employee was reported to the hospital’s Compliance Office on May 26, 2022, and an investigation was immediately launched to determine the extent of the access.”
The internal investigation discovered that some patients’ electronic medical records may have been viewed, but there was no evidence of actual or attempted misuse of patients’ medical information, or that any of the information was retained by the employee.
Further investigation confirmed that, although the employee properly had access to CRMC’s electronic health records system, the employee’s viewing of certain medical records was outside the scope of the individual’s job duties, and access was immediately terminated.
The unauthorized access included one or more of the following types of information: name, date of birth, Social Security number, dates of service, medical record number, medical information, diagnosis and treatment information.
The incident was addressed in accordance with CRMC disciplinary policies, and the employee no longer works for CRMC, according to the release.
As a precaution, CMRC is mailing notification letters to affected individuals, Ayokosok said.
15-year-old arrested for threatening 4 with gun
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Wednesday morning for approaching an apartment with a rifle and allegedly threatening the four people inside.
He was arrested on four felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of minor in consumption of alcohol, said Police Sgt. Dean Welch.
Officers and Sheriff’s deputies responded to Constitution Drive about 2 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a man knocking on an apartment door and announcing he had a gun.
- The 16-year-old girl who answered the door said the 15-year-old boy demanded to be let inside and said “what, you don’t think I have a fing gun.”
There were two girls, 12 and 15, and a 42-year-old woman also inside, Welch said.
Those inside said they heard a sound they believed to be a gun cocking.
The 15-year-old did not enter the apartment and found out he was at the wrong apartment. He apparently thought it had belonged to someone who he said had stolen something from him.
Officers arrived and found the 15-year-old in the area of the apartment and the gun, a .338 Browning rifle, on the staircase leading to the apartment. The boy said multiple times that he had made a mistake and admitted to approaching the apartment with the rifle, Welch said.
Man shot by deputy bound over on 5 felonies
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man shot by a Campbell County Sheriff’s deputy and accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at three deputies was charged with five felonies stemming from the incident.
Andrew Crenshaw, 25, was bound over to District Court July 1 on three felony counts of aggravated assault and battery, along with felony counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of meth.
Crenshaw was hospitalized after the June 28 incident to be treated for the single gunshot wound to his arm. He is currently in the Campbell County jail, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
On June 28, sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1500 block of Palomino Road in Gillette when a woman called in reporting that her son, Crenshaw, was refusing to leave the property.
Three deputies — Tyler Cox, Carson Cale and Jeff Sanders — arrived and saw the mother and son in the driveway. Soon after deputies arrived, Crenshaw allegedly grabbed a sawed-off shotgun from beneath a sweater on top of a dumpster, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Deputies reportedly gave multiple commands for Crenshaw to drop the gun, which he refused, before then raising the shotgun toward deputies “several times” throughout the incident.
Crenshaw paced back and forth near the front of a Dodge pickup truck, which Cox was positioned behind. Crenshaw continued to refuse orders and allegedly raised the shotgun directly at Cox, according to the affidavit. Cox responded by firing two shots with his service pistol, hitting Crenshaw in the upper part of his right arm.
Crenshaw was treated for the gunshot wound and arrested, according to the affidavit.
A Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation investigation is ongoing.
Cox remains on administrative leave, Reynolds said.