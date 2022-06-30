Man pleads guilty to 5 public indecency counts
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of exposing himself to multiple people in Walmart, including a 5-year-old boy, pleaded guilty to five counts of public indecency.
Chad Michael Hoskey, 40, pleaded guilty June 20 to the five misdemeanors, one of which was amended down from a felony third-degree sexual abuse of a minor charge in exchange for his guilty pleas, according to court documents.
The plea deal recommends a 115-day jail sentence for each count, with credit for all 115 days served and running concurrently.
Hoskey also agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor meth possession in Circuit Court, with the same credited 115-day jail sentence.
The investigation began Feb. 27 when police were called to Walmart around 7 p.m. about a man exposing and touching himself inside of the store.
Hoskey had already been taken by Walmart employees to the loss prevention office, and when police arrived, they found him “visibly shaking” as he focused on security footage from the store, according to court documents.
He apparently would not look at the officer while employees searched the video footage, and he denied exposing himself. While that was happening, the officer pointed out that the man’s pants fly was open.
Employees then found a video of Hoskey in the electronics department with himself visibly exposed. Multiple witnesses also claimed to have encountered the man who was exposed and touching himself in several areas inside the store, according to the affidavit.
Several customers, some of them accompanied by small children, reported seeing Hoskey exposing and/or touching himself.
Report: Tavern shooter shot himself before arrest
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — In the early hours on Friday, June 24, a manhunt was conducted in the north area of Rock Springs for Green River resident Douglas Wolf, 51, the suspect of a double homicide that occurred earlier that night at the Embassy Tavern Bar.
The Green River Police Department reported later that afternoon that Wolf had succumbed to an apparent self-inflicted injury while being apprehended by law enforcement agencies at an unoccupied industrial building on Mesa Drive north of Rock Springs.
Wolf was “alive, and still in possession of the firearm, which was pointed at his head,” according to the press release.
Upon contact, officers observed blood and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired the weapon at himself.
Tactical officers secured the weapon and immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was later pronounced dead.
The reports stated that “no shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter” and the investigation of the incident has been turned over to the Department of Criminal Investigation.
Early the morning of June 24, information received by GRPD dispatch indicated a subject at the Embassy Tavern had pointed a pistol at the reporting party. As officers were responding to that call, a second call was received of an active shooter.
Officers arrived to find two persons dead and one wounded at the Embassy. The wounded person was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County by ambulance.
By the time of publication, the identities of the victims and the condition of the person wounded has not been released by law enforcement.
Man gets 7-10 years in prison for slitting another’s throat
EVANSTON (WNE) — South Carolina resident John Hanley has been convicted and sentenced in the Third District Court for the 2021 stabbing of Patrick Grieff.
An ostensibly polite gathering was underway at a local bar in the early morning of Dec. 11, when Hanley approached Grieff from behind and slashed his throat with a pocketknife.
According to an affidavit, the Evanston Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2:55 a.m. which reported “a male suspect stabbing people” at the Lincoln Highway Tavern.
Officers Zachary Marler and Eric Solie arrived to witness a bartender restraining Hanley while Grieff was lying on the ground grasping his neck with both hands.
Bartender Andrea White reported that the two men were long-haul truckers and had been present at the bar for several hours before the incident, playing dice and speaking with the owner of the bar, Michael Kindler.
White said she had not observed any conflict between the men; however, she saw Hanley attack Grieff, putting his arm around Grieff’s throat and slashing with a knife.
White, Kindler and Grieff agreed that the attack was sudden and seemingly unprovoked, with Grieff claiming he had purchased a drink for Hanley at some earlier point.
Hanley was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery.
On Thursday, June 16, Hanley pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and battery. An attempted murder charge was dropped in the plea agreement.
He was sentenced to 7-10 years in prison and restitution of $7,354 and was remanded to the Uinta County Detention Facility to await transportation to a penal institution designated by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Man hospitalized after 30-mile high-speed chase
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his car while leading deputies on a high-speed chase on Highway 59.
Shortly before 2:30 a.m. June 23, police pulled over a 2017 Chevy Malibu on Highway 59 near Interstate 90 after seeing it run through two stop signs. The driver showed signs of being very drunk, and police asked him to step out of the car, said Police Lt. Jason Marcus.
The man then drove off, heading south on Highway 59 at speeds of more than 100 mph. The police department did not pursue, Marcus said.
The Sheriff’s Office began pursuing the man near the intersection of Highway 59 and Southern drive. During the chase, the man reached speeds of 130 mph, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The pursuit lasted for nearly 30 miles.
The man lost control of his car on Highway 59 just south of the Breene Road. It left the road and rolled multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.22%, Reynolds said.
The man was left in the care of the hospital. Arrest warrants will be sought for eluding, reckless driving and driving under the influence, Reynolds said. The police also are seeking to charge the man for eluding and the two stop sign violations.
Finger-pointing father charged with property destruction
DOUGLAS (WNE) — A father who blamed his son for driving a vehicle when it was wrecked in Glenrock has himself been charged with felony property destruction and driving under the influence of alcohol after police determined he was driving his son’s vehicle.
Joshua Z. Tucker was bound over from Converse County Circuit Court on May 13 to stand trial in state district court.
Glenrock Police Officer Jesse Richard was dispatched at 2:34 a.m. April 2 to a report of property damage at the corner of Lookout Drive and Sunup, where he saw an unoccupied vehicle that had been involved in a crash. The vehicle had crashed into a pickup truck, a camper and two fences. Sabastion Tucker, Joshua’s son, was sitting approximately 100 yards from the crash. Sabastion told the officer that he and his father had both been drinking at the Shoreliner Bar, according to the police affidavit filed in circuit court.
Joshua Tucker was found on the porch at his residence, and the officer wrote in the affidavit that Joshua showed physical signs of intoxication. Joshua Tucker admitted he and his son had been drinking at the bar but claimed he was not the one driving the vehicle.
Later, he told police his son was to blame for the accident, according to the affidavit. Police officers, however, determined the driver’s side door had very little space to exit, making it difficult for Sabastion, who is larger than Joshua, to exit the vehicle.