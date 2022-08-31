Special prosecutors to serve in child murder case
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Two special prosecutors are likely to replace the Laramie County district attorney in a local child murder case.
During a Monday afternoon hearing, Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe indicated that attorneys Michael Blonigen and Pat Crank will be allowed to serve as special prosecutors in the case of Wyatt Dean Lamb.
Laramie County DA Leigh Anne Manlove is not running for a second term and will leave office in January, before Lamb’s February trial.
Manlove filed a motion July 18 to appoint Blonigen and Crank to prosecute the case.
She said Monday that her office does not have enough attorneys, and, in reaching out to other prosecutors in the state, no one agreed to take on the case.
“So I then started just going through a list of either retired or former prosecutors, and, unfortunately for Mr. Blonigen and Mr. Crank, they were on that list. But, fortunately for everyone involved, they agreed,” she told the court.
Blonigen retired as the Natrona County district attorney in 2018, later returning to the office to serve as an assistant district attorney. Crank is a Cheyenne attorney who served as Wyoming’s attorney general from 2002 to 2007.
Lamb, a Cheyenne man, is accused of physically abusing and killing his then-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son before putting the boy’s body in a dumpster. The alleged incident took place in February 2021.
Two-year-old Athian Rivera was reported missing by his mother, Kassandra Orona, at around 1 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2021. His body was discovered around 3 p.m. in a dumpster just outside an entrance to Orona’s apartment, located in the 400 block of Desmet Drive.
Lamb was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and 10 felony counts of child abuse. He pleaded not guilty to all counts last August.
Competency evaluation ordered in murder case
CODY (WNE) — Cody resident Moshe Williams, one of two defendants charged with first degree murder in the death of his daughter, 2-year-old Paisleigh Williams, will undergo a competency evaluation before the October trial date.
Williams’ lawyer, Wyoming Public Defender Dylan Rosalez, asked the Park County Court on Aug. 24 to grant a competency evaluation before the hearing on Williams’ objection to a joint trial and his motion to sever the case from codefendant Carolyn Aune could get underway.
“We did have some recent interactions with Mr. Williams that we believe we would need to have him evaluated for fitness to proceed,” Rosalez said. “Until a competency determination is made, he cannot fully participate and interact with counsel and the motions for the hearing.”
The state hospital will have 30 days to complete the evaluation.
District Court Judge Bobbi Overfield left the original trial deadlines in place, pending further information or reason to vacate that trial.
The Aug. 24 proceedings on Williams’ motion to sever and objection to a joint trial were stayed.
Deputy Park County Attorney Jack Hatfield had filed a request on Aug. 18 asking the court to deny Williams’ motion objecting to a joint trial and his motion to sever the trial from Aune.
Because there is only one charge against both Williams and Aune, Hatfield intends to introduce the same evidence against both to prove the charge, Hatfield wrote in his motion.
“The cost and burden to the state and this court in conducting two separate trials based on the same charge with the same evidence would not be in the interests of judicial economy,” he wrote.
Man accused of shooting at friend found not guilty
GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of shooting a gun at his friend has been acquitted of all charges against him.
Peter Maynard had been charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. In March, he allegedly fired a gun at his friend, Joshua Vavich, after an argument.
Thursday evening, after about two and a half hours of deliberation, a jury found him not guilty on all three charges.
The question at the heart of the trial was whether Maynard acted in self-defense when he fired a shot at Vavich the night of March 22.
The two were in a dating relationship and were living together in Gillette. Vavich said he could not remember why they started arguing, but he remembers Maynard being on top of him with two hands around his neck.
Vavich got free of Maynard and fled throughout the house, eventually opening the door that connected the house to the garage and peeking out, and that’s when Maynard fired the shot.
Maynard said he thought Vavich was grabbing a .357 from the master bedroom, so he armed himself with a .38 handgun.
Maynard said he then went outside to “put distance between” himself and Vavich. He exited through the garage. As he was walking down the driveway, he heard the door between the garage and the house open.
He turned around and saw Vavich coming out of the garage. He believed Vavich was holding the .357 revolver and he said Vavich raised his hands.
Maynard said he was scared, so he fired his gun, then immediately ran across the street. He told Police Officer Austin Baumberger that he fired one shot.
“I fired one round into the garage, not at him,” Maynard said.
Suspicious deaths ruled murder, suicide
WORLAND (WNE) — The investigation into two deaths in Worland last week have been ruled as a murder and suicide.
According to a press release from the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office, “on or around the late evening hours of Monday, Aug. 15, and the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 16, Donald Orr, 50, shot and killed Carlene D. Brown, 22, and then took his own life.”
According to the release, on Tuesday morning at 11:09 a.m., the Washakie County Sheriff’s Office was called to 342 Highway 20 North to conduct a welfare check on a female subject who was reported to be living at that address.
Upon entry in the home, deputies found the victim, Brown, who had succumbed to four gunshot wounds. It was also determined that she was pregnant at the time of her passing.
The suspect, Orr, was also found to have succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Washakie County Sheriff Steve Rakness said in the release that no other suspects were involved with this case and there was no threat or safety hazard to the public. He said there was only one other previous call to the residence, which resulted in Orr being arrested.
According to court records, the incident “stemmed from a dispute between Orr and his now ex-girlfriend Carlene Brown.” Brown did tell law enforcement officers that Orr was tracking her father Donald Brown with a firearm that night.
According to court records, Donald Brown was there that night to help Carlene Brown move out “and the situation had deteriorated from there.”