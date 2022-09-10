Terrorist threats thwarted in Saratoga
SARATOGA (WNE) — A suspect was arrested for terrorist threats on Saturday morning in Saratoga.
The suspect had been making threats for several weeks directed at law enforcement and the Saratoga Care Center. Statements had also been made by the suspect that if law enforcement came up to his house, “they’d better bring good ones.”
He also said that if they came into his house, they “wouldn’t like what they found.”
The suspect had also threatened to go to the Saratoga Care Center with the intent to harm. There is a current no trespass order against the suspect barring him from the care center.
Chief Ken Lehr said Friday evening, when Sgt. Tyler Christen was dispatched to the house to confront the suspect about the threats, the suspect wouldn’t answer the door.
Due to the possibility of a trap set for law enforcement, Christen did not try to enter the house using force.
Saturday morning Lehr, accompanied by backup from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, was prepared to apprehend the suspect once he was out of the house. When the suspect exited his house, he entered his vehicle and drove about a block where he was quickly taken into custody by Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.
An incendiary device was discovered inside the house. The Cheyenne Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit and Laramie Bomb Squad were on scene to diffuse the device without incident.
The rest of the property was searched and secured. No further incendiary devices were discovered.
90-year-old ticketed for tagging son’s sign
GILLETTE (WNE) — A 90-year-old woman previously accused of hitting her son with a cattle prod and putting honey on his doorknob to “sweeten” him up has been ticketed for allegedly vandalizing signs on his property.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence on Marquis Court when a 60-year-old man reported suspecting his mother of spray painting a street sign on his property and stealing a “dead end” sign.
The 90-year-old admitted to spray-painting the street sign but denied stealing the other, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
She told deputies that she did not like the sign and didn’t want it up on the property they share in two separate residences, “so she spray-painted it,” Reynolds said.
The street sign is valued at about $800. Deputies ticketed the 90-year-old for destruction of property.
This is the third run-in the woman has had with the law this year.
On May 11, the woman was ticketed for destruction of property after putting honey on her son’s door to “sweeten” him up. She admitted to putting honey on the door handle.
Her son reported that she had put honey on his door and threw a yard light into his flower bed. The man said she has been trespassed from most of his property and is only allowed on a small piece of the land.
Three days later, the man called the Sheriff’s Office again, reporting that his mom had hit him and his wife with a cattle prod after the mother was confronted about opening a gate to the property.
She was ticketed for unlawful contact.
Doctor life-flighted, partner charged with strangulation
PINEDALE (WNE) — A local doctor who manages the clinics’ emergency services was life-flighted to an Idaho Falls hospital on Aug. 31 after his spouse allegedly assaulted and strangled him during a domestic dispute.
Stephen “Buck” Wallace, of Daniel, drove his truck at about 7 p.m. to a neighbor’s home where he got out and collapsed, asking someone to call a paramedic, according to an affidavit by Detective Travis Lanning.
Law enforcement and Sublette EMS responded; Wallace said he had been knocked unconscious and strangled twice by his spouse, Nicholas A. Leyva, once with his knee and once with his arms.
Wallace told detectives he went home early from work that day to talk to Leyva about a divorce, and while they were eating pizza in the living room, Leyva allegedly smashed Wallace’s phone and ran it under water. Leyva hit Wallace “with something on the back of the head or neck” and he fell to the floor unconscious, according to Lanning’s affidavit.
While Wallace was on the floor, Leyva allegedly put his foot on his throat so he couldn’t breathe, it said. Leyva then allegedly wrapped his arms around Wallace’s neck until he lost consciousness, the affidavit said. Wallace made his way to the door and left to get help.
Wallace was life-flighted by helicopter to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center; he was discharged Sept. 3.
On Sept. 2, Leyva was charged with aggravated assault and battery, strangulation of a household member by applying “foot to throat” and strangulation of a household member with “arms around neck,” according to court records.
Leyva was arrested and on Aug. 5, he appeared before Circuit Court Judge Curt Haws, who set bond at $500,000 cash or surety.
As of Thursday, Leyva remained in custody. His Circuit Court preliminary appearance is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.
Bear spray standoff heads to jury trial
JACKSON (WNE) — A jury trial has been scheduled for Oct. 31 for Alvaro Mancia, who was arrested after a Sept. 14, 2021, standoff that began when police said he deployed bear spray on two officers responding to a domestic call.
Mancia has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He is charged with three felonies: two counts of interfering with a police officer and one of aggravated assault and battery. He has been in Teton County Jail since his arrest with his bail set at $50,000.
Police initially showed up at Mancia’s home to respond to a domestic disturbance. Upon their arrival, the then-24-year-old Jackson resident used bear spray on two officers and barricaded himself in the home, Jackson Police Lt. Russ Ruschill said.
The two officers who were sprayed quickly recovered and returned to the scene, Ruschill said, where a large show of force gathered during the three-hour standoff. The response included one ambulance, one fire truck, two Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies, 10 police officers and three Wyoming Highway Patrol officers.
At about 7:05 p.m. that night, police entered the home after receiving a court-issued search warrant and apprehended Mancia without incident.
Mancia already faced a two-day trial in April for charges stemming from an Oct. 27, 2021, incident at the jail.
Evidence at trial detailed how a detention officer was conducting a formal headcount on the evening of Oct. 27. Mancia testified that he obstructed the lock on his cell door so at 6:06 p.m. it wouldn’t lock after the officer confirmed his well-being. A video shows that when the officer closed the cell door and turned away, Mancia left his cell and sprinted at her while her back was turned.
The officer turned around and yelled at Mancia, who retreated to his cell. A jury found the 25-year-old guilty of interference with a peace officer and escape from official detention.