Students, Greybull police neutralize shooting scare
GREYBULL (WNE) — A handful of Greybull Middle School students and the Greybull Police Department assisted in the arrest of a male juvenile who threatened to shoot up Greybull High School.
In a group Snapchat conversation where participants played games and shared pictures with one another, a group of eighth grade students from Greybull was shocked when one boy sent a photo of GHS with the caption “I’m gonna come shoot up the school.”
Over the course of Monday evening, the juvenile sent more messages, threatening to drive 23 hours to shoot up the high school. The students grew concerned and told their parents, who reached out to the GPD to report the threats.
“These eighth graders— I’m telling you, they were awesome. They all banded together, they started talking to my sergeant who questioned them after it was reported to us,” said Greybull Police Chief Bill Brenner.
The department notified school officials late Monday night, including Superintendent Mark Fritz and GHS Principal Ty Flock, who prepared to put out an all-call early the next morning.
According to Fritz, the GPD got people involved who needed to be involved and worked through the night.
Sgt. Mark Dewees discovered the juvenile making threats lived in Switzerland County, Indiana.
Switzerland County officials had previously received a bomb threat directed at a local school that shared similarities to the threat against Greybull High School.
Dewees gave the authorities the juvenile’s name and by Tuesday morning, they had taken the 14-year-old male into custody.
“He’s facing terroristic felony threat charges. They’re going to go ahead and charge him back there,” Brenner reported.
Cheyenne man charged with vehicular homicide
CHEYENNE (WNE) — A local man is facing an aggravated vehicular homicide charge after the death of the person he allegedly struck last month.
Bryan R. Ciccone, 45, of Cheyenne has been accused of striking with his vehicle on Aug. 22 a man who was walking along the side of East Lincolnway, severely injuring the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified in a probable cause affidavit as Anthony Gabriel, 29 or 30 years old, died Aug. 28. An autopsy performed Sept. 6 determined the cause of death was “blunt force trauma to the head and neck due to being struck by a motor vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Documents filed in Laramie County Circuit Court on Sept. 8 charged Ciccone with aggravated vehicular homicide while driving under the influence – or, in the alternative, aggravated vehicular homicide while driving in a reckless manner. Both felony charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years and/or a $10,000 fine.
A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21 in circuit court here.
Ciccone was originally charged Aug. 23 with DUI with serious bodily injury.
At about 5 p.m. on Aug. 22, an officer with the Cheyenne Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lincolnway, following a report of a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle incident.
Ciccone told the officer he passed out while he was driving and hit someone walking along the side of the street, later identified as Gabriel. Ciccone said he woke up while driving in the field, with witnesses yelling that he hit a pedestrian, according to court documents.
Gabriel was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.” He was pronounced dead six days later.
Man charged with kidnapping, terrorizing wife
DOUGLAS (WNE) —Trevor Colton Lake of Douglas is facing multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and terrorizing his wife, following a road rage incident near Glenrock.
The incident occurred after she filed for divorce earlier in the day.
Lake, who is 37 or 38 years old, has been bound over to stand trial in Eighth Judicial District Court after allegedly ramming his car into a vehicle driven by his wife, Crystal Marie Lake, on Aug. 8.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, after ramming the car driven by his wife, Lake got into the driver’s seat of it, hit her in the face and began driving away.
Crystal told investigators she jumped from the moving car out of fear for her safety and waved down a passing vehicle.
Officers found Trevor Lake at a local business with the car parked nearby. The car had heavy front-end damage, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report.
He allegedly told officers “things got out of control” and after the incident he panicked.
Court documents show charges against Trevor were amended in Converse County Circuit Court on August 29, and he was bound over prior to Sept. 2 from circuit court to stand trial in district court.
He faces a kidnapping and terrorizing charge, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years to life in prison; felony property destruction, which is punishable by up to 10 years and a $10,000 fine; and reckless endangerment causing bodily injury of a household member, a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months in jail and a $750 fine.
Search ends with charges filed against Jordan Hale
AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has filed official charges against the missing suspect who turned himself into police Monday following a weekend-long search in the Star Valley Ranch area.
Sheriff Shane Johnson said the case began on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at approximately 11:50 a.m. when the sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding an active domestic violence incident involving a firearm.
Deputies were dispatched to the Star Valley Ranch area and found that 40-year-old Jordan G. Hale had left the area after attempting to use a firearm against a family member.
According to Johnson, Hale’s vehicle was later located in the Green Canyon area, disabled in a ravine. A search for Hale in the area was unsuccessful, and alerts were issued to the surrounding area to be on the lookout for him. He was considered armed and dangerous.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Star Valley Search & Rescue, Afton Police Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol continued to search Green Canyon and the surrounding areas. The search extended through Sunday and into Monday morning. Drones were used as part of the search and trailheads were taped off.
On Monday, the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Hale, charging him with felony charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
Later in the day, at approximately 12:00 noon, Hale turned himself in at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Lincoln County jail and will appear in circuit court for an initial appearance in the coming days.
Man sentenced for sexually abusing minors at day care
SHERIDAN (WNE) — Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips deviated from a plea agreement reached in the case of 26-year-old Caleb Morel, who faced charges for sexually assaulting three minors younger than 6 years old while working at a local child care facility.
During the sentencing hearing Sept. 8, Phillips noted several aggravating factors in the case, including Morel’s grooming of the young children under his care.
Morel originally faced four charges: first degree sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
In the plea agreement, two counts were dismissed, leaving one count each of second degree and third degree sexual abuse of a minor.
While the plea agreement recommended Phillips sentenced Morel to 6-10 years imprisonment for the second degree sexual abuse charge, Phillips increased that term to 10-15 years.
In addition, while the agreement stipulated a three- to five-year prison term for the third degree sexual abuse charge be suspended in lieu of five years of probation, Phillips increased the term of probation to 10 years.
During the sentencing hearing, two of the families impacted by Morel’s actions read victim impact statements, describing the short- and long-term effects of the abuse their children suffered under the care of somebody they trusted.
The youngest child abused was 3 years old at the time of the crimes, his mother said.
Morel worked at Kids Country Daycare at the time of the crimes.
Drone finds drunk driver hiding in field
AFTON (WNE) — A man charged with driving while under the influence was located with a drone after he crashed and fled the scene.
The crash occurred Sunday evening on US 89 near the Wolf Den Motel between Thayne and Etna. According to the responding officer, John Timothy Robinson, 41, was traveling south, misjudged the turn and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Victoria Trefren, 19, of Thayne.
Robinson has a local address in Etna but is from Michigan. He is working temporarily in the area, according to the officer.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, witnesses stated Robinson’s driving was erratic prior to the accident before pulling out in front of Trefren.
After the cars came to rest, Robinson fled the scene on foot and attempted to hide in a nearby field. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was able to use a recently acquired state-of-the-art infrared drone to quickly locate Mr. Robinson.
Officials on the scene observed he appeared to be intoxicated and was subsequently charged with driving under the influence, as well as failing to report an accident, fleeing the scene of an accident and driving with an open container of alcohol.
Robinson was transported to a medical facility before being transferred to the Lincoln County Jail in Kemmerer.
No major injuries were reported despite the high rate of speed at the collision. The WHP commended the Lincoln County sheriff’s officers for their ability in locating the subject.
“It was dark with waist-high grass, and it would have been much more difficult to find him without their expertise,” WHP stated. “They deserve a lot of credit for quickly resolving this situation.”