Dead Eagles Violations

A camera system to detect approaching eagles is seen atop a pole at Duke Energy’s Top of the World wind farm on April 24, 2023, in Rolling Hills, Wyo. The company can shut down its huge turbines when eagles approach too closely, reducing but not eliminating fatal collisions after Duke was criminally prosecuted last decade for not adequately preventing eagle deaths.

 Associated Press

ROLLING HILLS, Wyo. — Criminal cases brought by U.S. wildlife officials for killing or injuring protected eagles dropped sharply in recent years, even as officials ramped up issuing permits that will allow wind energy companies to kill thousands of eagles without legal consequence.

The falloff in enforcement of eagle protection laws accelerated in the Trump administration and has continued under President Joe Biden, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service data obtained by The Associated Press.

