A drone flown by Western Wings Drone Service pilot Jake Masters takes off to spray local farmer Jared Snell’s field in July. The company has been operating since June and has contracted with Simplot to spray fields in the area.
POWELL — Around Wyoming farmers and other residents may begin noticing a low, buzzing craft spraying fields instead of the typical high flying crop dusters that most are accustomed to.
Since June, Western Wings Drone Service of Dayton has begun servicing fields in Wyoming. Its third outing was completed in Powell on local farmer Jared Snell’s land.
The job was carried out through a contract with Simplot. Drone pilot Jake Masters said all the spraying he does in the Big Horn Basin is through the Simplot contract.
Nick Paulsen, an applicator for Simplot, said that the company had been wanting to start using drones after they had been successful on crops such as onions and potatoes in Idaho.
The drone use falls under Simplot Smart Farm, which focuses on agricultural technology.
While the drone has been working more in the southern areas of the Basin such as Worland, Emblem and Burlington, Paulsen said that fields have been sprayed for Powell growers including Delfino Juarez and Rick Rodriguez.
“Our crop advisers have talked to the crop providers and they want to try it out,” Paulsen said.
Masters flies the drone for his parents Doug and Stephanie, who own Western Wings Drone Service.
“This is kind of our trial year … to see how effective [it is] and how everything’s going to work,” Masters said.
He did not have an exact number of fields he has serviced but said that the number is growing every day.
The drone, which they fly under a contract with Rantizo, (an agtech company focused on sustainability and drone technology) has a tank in the center and flies thanks to four propellers.
Western Wings’ drone is capable of spraying 3 gallons an acre every 3.1 minutes or 5 gallons an acre every 4.2 minutes, Masters said.
Other benefits include better accuracy when it comes to starts and stops and the ability to get into tighter spots, Masters said.
The downforce generated by the propellers also helps the spray better cover the crop. Paulsen added that the drone has allowed growers’ fields to be sprayed despite the rainy weather, which can prevent traditional methods.
