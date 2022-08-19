Talbots

The couple celebrated the birth of their daughter on Aug. 6 at 11:03 p.m. Pictured from left are Anastasia (Nastya) Talbot, Emily Mari Talbot and Gerhard Talbot.

 Courtesy Photo/Gerhard Talbot

ROCK SPRINGS — A new bundle of joy was recently born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. However, her parents faced several challenges leading up to her arrival. Gerhard and Anastasia Talbot came to the United States after having to flee Ukraine due to the ongoing war.

“I am born South African and have been a United States resident since 2016. My wife Anastasia (Nastya) Talbot, is Ukrainian and received her United States residence on May 5, 2022,” Gerhard said. “We had been living in Ukraine, a town called Kremenchuk in the province (oblast) of Poltava, for the last 4 years while I was doing temporary contract work in my business consultancy for a local mining business.”

