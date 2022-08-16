Change was on the mind of many Laramie voters in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary election, with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at the bulls-eye of the political target.

Many voters turned out to unseat her as the Republican incumbent in her bid for re-election as the Cowboy State’s sole U.S. House member. Many others wanted to show support for Cheney by switching their party affiliation from Democratic to Republican to vote for her under the state’s closed primary.

Boomerang writers Carol Ryczek, Abby Vander Graaff, Kota Babcock and Greg Johnson contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus