Change was on the mind of many Laramie voters in Tuesday’s Wyoming primary election, with U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney at the bulls-eye of the political target.
Many voters turned out to unseat her as the Republican incumbent in her bid for re-election as the Cowboy State’s sole U.S. House member. Many others wanted to show support for Cheney by switching their party affiliation from Democratic to Republican to vote for her under the state’s closed primary.
“There are lots of changes in affiliation,” said Susan Simpson, chief election judge for Albany County Precinct 4-0 at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
She said most of the requests to change parties were from Democrats or unaffiliated voters to Republican.
Cheney’s strongest opposition has been Harriet Hageman, who held a commanding lead in at least two independent polls leading up to the primary, including a University of Wyoming poll released last week.
As of press time, there have been no results reported for Albany County, and the Secretary of State also had no results from the state’s 23 counties. However, by 8:30 p.m., both CNN and The Washington Post were already calling the race for Hageman.
In recent weeks, a pair of U.S. House Democrats have aired ads asking Wyoming Democrats to consider switching party affiliation to help push Cheney over the line.
The race, which has hinged largely on Cheney’s steadfast criticism of former President Donald Trump and her position as vice-chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack Jan. 6, has put the Wyoming House race in the national spotlight.
“I personally have spoken to reporters from Germany and Japan,” Simpson said about the global media interest generated by the race.
The German reporter asked about Wyoming culture; how voters felt about the contest, economic issues in Wyoming and rural nature of the state, she said. The reporter from Japan was more interested in political rallies, which Simpson said were not a common part of the local primary scene.
The U.S. House race was a big draw for Amber Martin, a lifelong Wyomingite who said Cheney’s involvement in the Jan. 6 committee motivated her participation in the primary.
“I truly believe she is hands-down the strongest political power in the government,” she said.
While some expressed support for Cheney, others, like Laramie City Council candidate Allison Cunningham were anxious to vote her out.
“We need Hageman to win because we need a deep-rooted Wyomingite representing us,” she said.
Party affiliation changes also were evident to the election judge team of Raul Merly and Thomas Mattimore, who were working the polls at the Albany County Fairgrounds. They said teams of two with representatives from each of the major parties checked in voters.
At their table, voters gave their name, showed their identification (the first time under Wyoming’s new voter ID law passed last year) and confirmed their address. They also confirmed their party affiliation and given a white or blue sticker indicating which ballot they would fill out — Republican or Democratic. (Independent voters only had once race on their ballot in the city of Laramie and none county precincts).
“Look at this,” Merly said, pointing to the rolls of blue or white stickers. The white Republican sticker roll was considerably smaller than the blue one.
“This makes me nervous,” he joked.
The pair of judges said that there was no chance they would run out of stickers — enough of each were printed for every voter in the precinct.
While she likely won’t have numbers about party-switchers until next week after the results have been certified (the local canvasing board meets at 9 a.m. Friday to certify the results), longtime Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said local voters historically turn out for elections.
“We have had great turnout in Albany County,” she said before the polls closed Tuesday.
She also said there were no hiccups or issues with the state’s new voter ID law that requires people to show a valid state-issued identification to vote. It was passed by the Legislature last year and Tuesday was the first time it’s been put into practice.
She said that typically, the main issues are people who were unaware of the change in law rather than people having a problem with the rule.
“Probably, the one thing that I’ve noticed maybe is that with changes in the statute, trying to get that information out to the electors so they’re well-informed” was a main focus for her office, Gonzales said.
She also said that, despite some claims that Wyoming’s system has experienced fraud about the 2020 election, Albany County voters can be assured their votes are secure.
“Without a doubt,” she said when asked if local elections are secure and credible. “I’m serious. We’re trying to be very open and transparent, and we work very, very hard to provide safe and secure elections in Albany County.”