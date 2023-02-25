Editor’s note: This is the third part of a three-part series about the history of the West Side in Laramie.
There was a time when Laramie residents took their lives in their hands to cross from one side of town to the other.
When the Union Pacific Railroad arrived in Laramie in May 1868, it had been planned as a refueling and crew change stop, as well as a passenger depot.
Pedestrians and horse-drawn vehicles could cross all five tracks at Grand Avenue and Fremont Street. These linked the residential and commercial areas to the east and the west. Unlike most other railroad towns, Laramie had “front” streets on both sides of the tracks.
It would have made sense for the main residential area to be west of the tracks. Prevailing winds would have taken the smoke and cinders of the steam locomotives to the east. But the west side was hemmed in by the Laramie River with its tendency to flood. The 1885 “Whiting” map of Laramie at the Laramie Plains Museum shows that there were many more houses and businesses on the east side of the tracks even by that early date.
Laramie rail crossings were called “grade level,” because there was no overpass. Then, as now, many accidents on grade level crossings were caused by drivers starting out after one train passed, not realizing that one was coming from the other direction.
Another common cause of accidents resulted when impatient drivers felt they could outrun an oncoming train. In 1903, the Boomerang reported that “Mr. John Clark, accompanied by Miss Amy Hurl was driving in a buggy toward West Laramie, and attempted to cross the tracks ahead of Passenger Train No. 5 which was late and just pulling into the station.” Mr. Clark thought the headlights were on a slow-moving switch engine and felt he could beat the train. Both passengers escaped with their lives, but the horse was killed and the buggy demolished in the accident.
Until it burned in 1917, the depot was located at 1st Street and Thornburg Street (later renamed Ivinson Avenue). A train stopped at the station could easily block both downtown crossings as passengers disembarked. The new Kearney Street depot opened in 1923. It may have alleviated blocked streets, though there continued to be accidents at the crossings.
There were two other grade level crossings, one near Spring Creek Drive, and another on the north, approximately where Lyons Street is today. But both of those gave access to businesses and wagon roads west of Laramie, not to the residential areas on either side of the tracks.
There were so many accidents that something had to be done. In February, 1910, the city of Laramie petitioned the UPRR to pay for a “watchman” at the Fremont Street crossing, “in much the same manner as the one at the Grand Avenue crossing.”
A photo in the collection of the Laramie Plains Museum shows a long-armed crossing gate at Grand Avenue, just beside the Johnson Hotel, which had been built in 1900. It may have been operated automatically. If there were crossing gates before electricity, they may have been operated manually by the watchman. However, the distance across what eventually became seven tracks in the Laramie yards is too great for one person to have sprinted across the tracks in front of an oncoming train to operate a gate on the other side. Clearly, a bridge for vehicles was needed, but it did not come until 1930.