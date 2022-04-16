Another Laramie restaurant snuck onto the big screen recently when it was featured on the Food Network series “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.”
On March 25, the local Crowbar & Grill made an appearance on an episode titled “From Italian to Asian.”
“It was a lot of fun. It was kind of full circle for me,” said owner Andy Glines, who started his business nearly 10 years ago. He said the show “was a big influence in why I even started the Crowbar.”
When he was younger, Glines bounced from zoology to public administration as possible career areas before finally landing in the restaurant business after getting inspired by Fieri’s show.
“When I was out of college and not sure what I wanted to do, I was watching a show and thought, I kind of wanted to do that,’” Glines says on the show.
‘Lights out’
“We’re digging into Asian flavors and a taste of Italy in some surprising spots,” Fieri says during the intro of the episode. He described the Crowbar as “an international bar food twist in Laramie, Wyoming.”
Right away, locals who love the spot at 202 S. 2nd St. in downtown pointed Fieri to the “lights out” bulgogi fries, which features strips of beef marinated in sweet and savory Asian flavors. It’s piled on a plate of twice-fried shoestring potatoes, topped with kimchi and Sriracha mayo and garnished with green onions and sesame seeds.
‘My mouth just started to water,” Fieri says while general manager Emily Madden shows him how she makes the dish.
When tasting the bulgogi fries, Fieri says the beef “is super on-point” and that “the kicker is the fry. The fries are dangerous.”
Along with the Korean-inspired loaded fries, Fieri and Madden make one of the Crowbar’s other favorites, a Middle Eastern pizza featuring spiced ground lamb on a base of tzatziki sauce.
“It’s dynamite!” the host exclaims. “Even though it’s elevated bar food, you’re elevating it to another level, and it’s really done with discipline.”
On the road with Guy
Glines said “Triple D” inspired him to build a special, inclusive place for the Laramie community, and he did just that. While he’s enjoyed the place the Crowbar has become, it hasn’t happened without its challenges.
“Last fall was really tough on us and all the other restaurants as well,” Glines said about the local economy. “We got a call that said we were gonna be on it and that was pretty big news.”
The restaurant had just come up for air after the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that didn’t deter Glines and his crew from providing the best meal for Fieri they could offer.
The staff closed down the restaurant and did lots of special cleaning to get the space ready for its closeup.
“The filming was a lot of fun,” Glines said. “The crew was really cool to work with.”