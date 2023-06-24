Joe's Liquor and Bar

Community members came out to support the Let’s Get Lit: Illuminate Downtown launch party on June 2, 2023 in Rock Springs. The campaign will not only help repair the existing sign at Joe’s Liquor and Bar, but it will also help other business owners repair their neon signs.

ROCK SPRINGS — The historic Joe’s Liquor and Bar, a landmark in downtown Rock Springs, is taking steps to preserve its iconic neon sign.

The neon sign, which has been a fixture of the establishment since its opening in 1961, is a piece of local history and a recognized symbol of the community. However, over the years, the sign has become faded and worn, and mechanical parts inside of it have started to malfunction.

