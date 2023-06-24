Community members came out to support the Let’s Get Lit: Illuminate Downtown launch party on June 2, 2023 in Rock Springs. The campaign will not only help repair the existing sign at Joe’s Liquor and Bar, but it will also help other business owners repair their neon signs.
ROCK SPRINGS — The historic Joe’s Liquor and Bar, a landmark in downtown Rock Springs, is taking steps to preserve its iconic neon sign.
The neon sign, which has been a fixture of the establishment since its opening in 1961, is a piece of local history and a recognized symbol of the community. However, over the years, the sign has become faded and worn, and mechanical parts inside of it have started to malfunction.
Recognizing the importance of the sign to the community, Angela Gaensslen, the owner of Joe’s Liquor and Bar, has announced a restoration and preservation project for the sign.
The project will include an update of the sign’s electrical components, replacement of backlighting, and a thorough paint job to restore the sign’s vibrant colors.
“We are committed to preserving this historic piece of Rock Springs culture,” said Gaensslen.“We want the neon sign to continue to shine bright for generations to come, and we’re excited to be taking this important step towards its preservation.”
Partnering with the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, Joe’s Bar is spearheading a crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds for the sign’s restoration.
A crowdfunding campaign raises funds for a project by gathering small contributions from a large number of people.
“We recognize the history and importance of the sign to our community,” said URA manager Chad Banks. “It would be much less expensive for Joe’s to simply replace the sign, but we’d hate to see that happen. That’s why we agreed to partner with Angela on this project and help raise the necessary funds to repair and maintain the existing sign.”
The crowdfunding campaign will not only raise funds for the Joe’s sign, but additional funds will be used for a grant program to assist other small businesses in the Rock Springs community with needed signage and to repair the remaining neon signs in the downtown area.
“Those who contribute to the campaign can earn some great rewards,” said Gaensslen, “including having one of seven bar stools in Joe’s Liquor and Bar named in their honor. After all, Joe’s is the smallest bar in Wyoming!”
For the crowdfunding project, Joe’s and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA are working with The Local Crowd out of Laramie.
Started in 2014,The Local Crowd works with rural communities to create local crowdfunding ecosystems that support growth and sustainability of local businesses and organizations.
A neon sign restoration company out of Salt Lake City, Yesco Signs, which has extensive experience working on similar projects and is the only neon signs expert in southwestern Wyoming, has already looked over the sign.
The company will be carefully restoring the sign to its original glory, while also ensuring that it complies with all modern safety standards.
Gaensslen said she initially approached local sign and electrical companies, but because of the specialized nature of old-school neon, they were unable to do the work.
The project is expected to be completed this summer.
“We can’t wait to show off the restored sign and celebrate with the community,” said Gaensslen. “It’s going to be a great day for Joe’s Liquor and Bar, and for Rock Springs.”
Joe’s Liquor and Bar is a beloved local establishment in downtown Rock Springs. It is known as the smallest bar in Wyoming. Founded in 1961, Joe’s has been a fixture of the community for over 60 years.