Jeremy Jones is King of the Hammers.
The Laramie chiropractor piloted his Class 4800 Barnik Motorsports Legends race car through a 143-mile course of open desert, rocky canyons and sedan-sized boulders to take the overall win at the 2023 4WP Every Man Challenge in Johnson Valley, California in February.
Because the off-road race is run through a series of boulder-strewn trails named after hammers, the winner can claim the title of “King of the Hammers.”
With Jones was team member and navigator Dan Young, a Laramie Fire Department equipment operator.
Together, they finished the race in 4 hours, 42 minutes, 52 seconds — almost 20 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher.
The Every Man Challenge is a championship race, the largest of its kind in the United States. It attracts more than 80,000 race teams, vendors and fans to a dry and rocky course that Jones described as “as close as drivers can come to being in Afghanistan.”
On race day, teams maneuver through two different loops, Jones said.
The 75 desert lap is relatively flat, but broken up by small mounds and divots that can throw a car off its line; there is also a dry lake bed that is smooth enough to allow drivers to get up to speeds of 115 miles per hour.
“The reason they do the desert course first is they separate the fast guys from the slow guys,” Young said. “Attrition will set in, in the desert.”
Attrition may start in the desert but it becomes positively commonplace in the canyon loop of the race.
Twisting through gullies, around (and sometimes over) boulders, canyon loop is where the cars literally get hammered.
To avoid this fate, teams are allowed to drive the course before the race, using GPS coordinates to make upcoming hazards. The GPS locators on the vehicles also help make sure that drivers stick to the required course and allow race organizers to track each vehicle.
“We spend the next week, basically, going out pre-running the course based on that GPS file,” Young said. The team marks waypoints on their own GPS system, including rocks, gullies and confusing directions.
The team pre-runs the course with other off-road vehicles, saving the race car for race day.
Both members of the team credited their scouting as pivotal to their win. Not all teams take the time to scout, they said.
“Some do, some don’t,” Jones said. “Let’s just say that Dan and I like to leave nothing to chance. So we get there early and we work our butts off pre-running so that we know everything that is on the course.”
“The race itself has — about 25% to 30% of the cars that start it, finish it,” Young said. “And that has to do with the quality of prep that they do on their race car, quality of the parts on the car in general, quality of pre-running and notes. If you didn’t take a note where something is in the desert, and we took a note and we know to slow down, we take our time, slow down through it and are able to cruise through it. If they don’t have that marked, they may not slow down enough and damage their car, wreck the car.”
“Or a tire. It can be as simple as that, or catastrophic,” Jones said.
Legend class cars (the 4800 class) have a solid axle in the front and rear, a single shock per corner and run 37-inch Department of Transportation-approved grade tires, Jones said. Other classes in the “Ultra 4” racing are Unlimited, which allows any tire size, engine or chassis design and stock class, which require a stock frame, factory engine and 35-inch DOT tires.
The name “Legend” comes from a tradition of using “retired” Unlimited class cars, but the sport has become so popular that new Legend models are now being manufactured, running $150,000 to $200,000 per car, Jones said.
Jones added he did not know the purse for his win at the Every Man Challenge, as it is based on the number of contestants, but said it would not cover expenses. “It is a labor of love,” Jones said. “You don’t do it for the money. Sponsors definitely help us out.”
On race day, Jones said, there were 150 cars competing, with 80 in the 4800 class.
Drivers can take advantage of three pits along the course, staffed by volunteers and friends of the team.
“The first one is in the middle,” Jones said. “We keep minimal stuff there. They have a jack, a tire, some tools out there,” Young said. Another remote pit is in the middle of the rocky course.
“Pit two, we can pretty much rebuild the car. They have everything there,” Young said. “Main pit is what they call it.”
The main pit is located as the drivers are nearing start and finish line, in the temporary encampment called “Hammertown.”
The pits are important because they are the only places where teams can get help with damaged cars. Only the team in the car (or a competitor) can repair the cars on the course.
Jones said that some drivers will help others, and everyone stops to help with an injury, but if the race is tight drivers will drive past, and sometimes over, a stopped competitor.
“If they are stuck, and it is faster for us to help them get out of the way and get past them, we’ll help them,” Young said. “They’ll share water, or disposable supplies, and stop — unless they are both fighting for a winning position.
“Once you get into the technical, rock climbing trails, it’s as fast as you are willing to push through it,” Young continued. “Anywhere from a dead stop when you pull up to a significant obstacle to, you try to motor through it as quickly as possible. If you are going your own slow pace, the guy behind you might be willing to push a little bit harder. Its a fine line between pushing your car too hard and having it break, and being smart enough to let that guy pass you, because he is just beating the snot out of his car, and he’s going to break 20 miles down the road and you’ll see him there.
“It’s heartbreaking when you’re keeping your own pace. And you’re thinking, ‘We’re not going that slow, how is he passing us?’ And then you see him later and he is broken, he has flats, he has some issue and then you don’t see him again,” Young added. “It’s definitely a mind game.”
In the 2023 race, they watched a competitor cruise through the desert, only to kill four tires, eliminating him from a chance at a win.
Jones and Young found themselves facing a need to winch their car up a series of rock steps on a trail called Sledgehammer. Sledgehammer was a straighter path through the course but had an obstacle.
Every night, the trails are open to competitors and local drivers, so an obstacle that was identified ahead of time might be moved by race day.
“We ended up getting stuck before the trail was that much different from before. Before we were literally just sailing through,” Jones said. The situation required a winch, to get them back into the race.
“The whole race is on one single day. And that’s the King Of Hammer’s claim to fame, it is the hardest one day off-road race in the world,” Young said.
“If you’re into jeeps or off-roading, you’ve probably heard of it,” Jones said. “It’s a big race. People come from all over the world, guys come up from Australia; there’s guys that ship cars from Europe to be in it; guys drive from every single state. Dave said that this year there were over a thousand different race teams that were there racing throughout the week, in the different classes.
“It’s crazy, in the world series of off road racing I suppose. The race of races for off-road racing.”
Hammertown is created annually on BLM land and a portion of the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, (29 Palms) a U.S. Marine Corps base.
“The base is part of the desert lap, we have to get special clearances from the military; we have to get a special flag so they don’t shoot at us,” Jones said.
A self-contained town is created in the desert each year, Jones said for the teams, support groups and spectators. The routes were created by local drivers and were initially named after types of hammers (Sledge, Jack, etc.) and Hammertown evolved from that.
The annual event has grown to include streets, campsites, vendor booths, food stands and concerts.
The “Every Man Challenge” means that anyone can enter and anyone can win, Jones said, as long as the car meets safety standards.
“Ultra 4 is a pretty cool racing community, kind of a whole bunch of buddies who are going out and racing each other,” Jones said. “You’re there to beat your buddy but you want to beat him on his best day.”
“You don’t want him to break,” Young added.