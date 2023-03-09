Jeremy Jones is King of the Hammers.

The Laramie chiropractor piloted his Class 4800 Barnik Motorsports Legends race car through a 143-mile course of open desert, rocky canyons and sedan-sized boulders to take the overall win at the 2023 4WP Every Man Challenge in Johnson Valley, California in February.

