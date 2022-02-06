Editor’s note: This story contains allegations that include racial slurs and sexist comments.
Jamin Johnson was born into a family of law enforcement officers. His father served 27 years as a University of Wyoming police officer, and two of his cousins and his twin brother serve on the Laramie Police Department.
It made sense that, after graduating from UW in 2006, Johnson would accept a position at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
“It was something I felt honored to do to serve the community,” Johnson said of his decision to start his own career in law enforcement.
This was just one aspect of Johnson’s desire to help those around him. While working at the Albany County Detention Center, he pursued a master’s degree in community health education from Western Governors University and interned at a local ministry, where he worked with children and went on mission trips to Louisiana, Mississippi and Rwanda.
Johnson’s time at the Sheriff’s Office soon became overshadowed with a pattern of prolonged discrimination he alleges he endured there. It culminated in his resignation from the department after 10 years of service, which he claims his supervisor, Sgt. Christian Handley, forced upon him.
Now Johnson is suing Handley, alleging his former colleague at the Sheriff’s Office made him the target of a years-long pattern of racial discrimination and abuse. He is being represented by Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC, a prominent law firm known for its success in discrimination and excessive force cases in Wyoming and Colorado.
Handley, who was fired after a delayed investigation into Johnson’s claims, is represented by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office, which declined to comment on the litigation.
The Albany County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it could not disclose information regarding the existence of a settlement between Johnson and the county over the claims.
Johnson, who no longer lives in Laramie, said he felt he needed to speak out about what he experienced as a member of the Sheriff’s Office.
“I hope this allows for the internal cultural at the Sheriff’s Office to change, to allow for more people to grow and flourish there, and that it will be a safe place to work,” Johnson said. “I think that’s the most important thing — that people who are doing a job that’s hand-down hard enough don’t have to endure additional hardship to do their jobs well.”
‘Heinous conduct’
Johnson and Handley began working alongside one another as patrol deputies around 2011, according to Johnson’s lawsuit. While Johnson wasn’t promoted to that position until he’d been with the department for four years, Handley was promoted immediately.
Handley began regularly referring to Johnson, who was the only Black deputy in the department, using racial slurs such as the n-word and “jgaboo,” the complaint says.
By 2016, Handley had moved up the ranks to become a patrol sergeant, giving him more seniority and disciplinary power over Johnson than he’d had in other supervisory positions.
The complaint details one instance when Handley allegedly walked into a common area at the department and asked Johnson if he had ever had sex with a Black woman, following up with the comment, “because that would be nasty. That is like having sex with a dog.”
Another time, Handley described an arrest he made at UW by saying, “I stopped a car full of (n-words) … some Black people are just (n-words).”
One day Handley drove past Johnson’s house and shouted “mother f---ing (n-word)!” as Johnson was walking out of it with his family, according to the complaint.
Handley also wrote a performance evaluation of Johnson accusing him of various instances of misconduct that never happened. When Johnson consulted a colleague about creating a rebuttal to the review — which is allowed under Sheriff Office policy — Handley “disciplined Mr. Johnson for insubordination and dissension,” the complaint says.
Eventually, Handley’s complaints compelled then-Sheriff David O’Malley to give Johnson two options: accept a suspension and demotion or leave his job altogether. Although Johnson claims the disciplinary actions from Handley were unfounded, he left the office to avoid “intolerable” working conditions, the complaint says.
“When I left the Sheriff’s Office I had been defeated,” Johnson said. “I just felt destroyed by what I endured. I didn’t feel like I had the energy to even speak or fight what had happened.”
An investigation
It wasn’t until years later in February 2021 that the Sheriff’s Office, under the new leadership of Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, reached out to Johnson as part of an internal investigation of Handley’s behavior. The office fired Handley as a result of the investigation.
Handley also was decertified as a peace officer by the Wyoming Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, according to The Sheridan Press.
“With the benefit of time I was able to rebuild my strength and recognize that I was in a place to be able to speak out,” Johnson about coming forward four years after his resignation.
The local investigation was just one small part of a wave of reforms Appelhans made immediately after his appointment as sheriff in December 2020. He’s focused on streamlining and updating policies, procedures, budgets, recruitment transparency and de-escalation tactics.
Appelhans, the first Black sheriff in the state of Wyoming, represents progressive reforms that come in contrast to the reputation of his predecessor.
“With the change in leadership at the sheriff’s office and in the county I felt my story would actually be heard and taken seriously,” Johnson said.
O’Malley abruptly left office in November 2020 amid a $20 million lawsuit brought against Albany County after Derek Colling, a deputy at the Sheriff’s Office, shot and killed local resident Robbie Ramirez during a traffic stop in 2018.
Before being hired at the Sheriff’s Office, Colling had already killed people on two occasions while working at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He was fired from his job there after a video emerged showing Colling beating a photographer who filmed police activity.
While O’Malley continued to defend Colling after the killing, advocates for Ramirez argued that O’Malley should have never hired someone with a history of violence in the first place.
This is also not the first time Handley has faced a lawsuit. In 2017, a University of Wyoming student came to the Sheriff’s Office to report a sexual assault, and went on to sue the office in 2020, claiming his concerns were not taken seriously by Handley and investigator Aaron Gallegos because he identifies as LGBTQ.
It was alleged that O’Malley knew about what happened with the UW student. In Johnson’s complaint, he claims it was clear that Handley’s racism also was well known if not by O’Malley, then by the multiple coworkers at the Sheriff’s Office who mentioned Johnson’s name as being a target of Handley’s racism during interviews in the 2021 probe.
Multiple attempts to contact O’Malley for comment on the allegations made in Johnson’s lawsuit were unsuccessful.
“It was handled differently than when I handled it,” Appelhans said of O’Malley’s inaction regarding Handley’s behavior in the workplace. “We don’t condone (discriminatory) behavior. It was not right, and it never will be. We will always act on that immediately and hold people accountable.”
Employees at the Sheriff’s Office can make a complaint about discrimination or harassment within the office or through the Albany County Human Resources Department, depending on the situation.
Residents who’ve experienced or witnessed these issues can do the same with a written complaint, which would likely start an investigation, or through a verbal complaint, which would be documented but wouldn’t necessarily spark any action, Appelhans said.
All complaints go to Sheriff Appelhans, who said he makes an effort to outsource investigations to other agencies to increase transparency and minimize bias.
“If the public has a complaint, they definitely need to come forward,” Appelhans said, noting that it’s an “if you see something, say something,” situation.
Making reforms
“It’s been a long year, where I’ve come in and people that I’ve had here have been really solid in terms of making sure that we’re working toward goals … of increasing transparency, making sure the workforce is reflective of our community and providing services that our public wants,” Appelhans said.
Appelhans said he made changes to the Sheriff Office’s recruitment methods to encourage underrepresented community members like women and people of color to join law enforcement and is working to retain deputies by providing a more competitive salary.
In terms of mental health services, the office is working toward building partnerships with mental health care groups so that people who are incarcerated or have recently been released can access more of the resources they need, Appelhans said.
His team also contracted a medical provider within the detention center, increased staff training and requires all deputies in the detention center and on duty elsewhere to wear body cameras.
Johnson, who recently moved out of state for a new job in public health, said his experience has not moved Laramie from a special place in his heart.
“Laramie is my home and Albany County is my home,” he said. “I deeply love the community and the people of Laramie.
“I hope this serves as an opportunity for other people to speak out about their experiences and feel like it’s safe to do that … (to) feel heard, (and to) feel like they won’t have to sacrifice their livelihood to speak out.”