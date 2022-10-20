...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Curling instructor, Denise Gable, offers pointers as Hannah Nelson delivers the stone during a recent curling clinic offered by the Laramie Community Ice and Event center. While no beginning clinics are currently on the schedule, the annual Turkey Curling event is slated for Nov. 19.
Curling instructor, Denise Gable, offers pointers as Hannah Nelson delivers the stone during a recent curling clinic offered by the Laramie Community Ice and Event center. While no beginning clinics are currently on the schedule, the annual Turkey Curling event is slated for Nov. 19.
Denise Gable, left, offers instruction to two students during a recent curling clinic at the Laramie Community Ice & Event Center.
I put my right foot in the hack. This is a foot-holding platform that is frozen to the ice. It provides a solid push-off surface.
My other foot sits atop a slick piece of plastic, shaped like the sole of a shoe. It is appropriately called a “slider.” I have one arm curled around a broom that looks more like a long-handled squeegee. With the other hand I grasp the handle of the stone, a 44-pound piece of granite that looks like a somewhat flatted ball with a curved handle on top.
I’m set to deliver the stone while participating in a beginner’s curling clinic at the Laramie Community Ice & Event Center.
Denise Gable, the instructor, provides pointers as she stands next to me on the ice.
“Squat down, raise your hips, let the slider foot go back a little, and then push off,” Gable tells me. “Bring the slider forward and get that foot underneath you.” She describes how the other leg trails, stretching across the ice surface.
I have decent balance and flexibility, two factors that come in handy in curling. However, through the years I’ve gone through a number of knee surgeries, and that is my weak link. In hindsight, I should have used a delivery stick that would eliminate the need for such a low position. But I crouch down and push off.
I teeter, using the broom for balance and manage to deliver the stone down the ice. Getting back up again proves more challenging, but Gable lends me a hand.
Gable demonstrated this curling form earlier, and she made it look quite graceful. It was certainly trickier than she made it look. I was just glad I didn’t sprawl out on the ice and, instead, remained upright. Some in the class didn’t fare quite as well with their first attempts.
On this Saturday afternoon, I am one of eight people, seven beginners and one veteran player, taking part in the clinic. We all wear warm but loose clothing with tennis shoes.
Gable said she’s been curling for 12 years and is an avid fan of the sport. She even wears a pair of curling shoes. One shoe has a slick sliding surface and the other a grippy rubber bottom. She covers the slick shoe with a slip-on cover except when she’s delivering the stone.
Gliding across the ice in a very low position is only one part of the sport. There’s also a lot of sweeping. Two teammates skitter in front of the sliding stone, sweeping quickly in an attempt to “steer” the stone.
“Sweeping makes the stone go farther and straighter,” Gable explains to us when going over the rules before we went out on the ice. “It doesn’t make it go faster.”
The “house” is the bull’s-eye on the ice, one at each end. The goal, basically, is to get the stone as close to the center, or “button,” of the house as possible. Gable explains the hog line, backline and tee line. One player, called the Skip, determines the strategy and directs play for the team. From the Skip’s position in the house at the other end of the ice sheet, he or she uses their broom to indicate where the teammate needs to aim the stone.
While the ice is cold and hard, it is not the same as hockey ice. There is considerable preparation time involved. This includes a Zamboni wet cut, Zamboni dry cut, setting up the hacks and then “pebbling” the ice to give it a slightly roughened surface.
Without the pebbling, friction would halt the rock within seconds; there’s no way it would get delivered to the house. Pebbling involves freezing small droplets of water across the playing surface. These pebbles create the spin – or curl – of the stone after it’s released. The sweepers brush the pebbles, changing how the stone spins by melting the pebbles and reducing the friction.
Gable said she and her husband initially joined a pairs curling league put on by the Recreation Department with the city of Laramie.
“From there, we continued to learn about the sport and when the city moved to a four-person league, we found two friends to join us, and kept on going. I’ve really enjoyed the camaraderie, the activity and the competition.”
According to Courtney Boutelle, Ice & Events Center coordinator, there are no concrete curling events planned with the exception of the league starting up this Sunday. She said to keep an eye on the schedule (cityoflaramie.org/ice) for updates.
For those just wanting some fun curling, the annual Turkey Curling event is slated for Nov. 19 with registration opening soon. Instead of stones, participants curl with frozen turkeys that get donated back to the community for Thanksgiving dinner.