ABOVE: Clynn Phillips, standing in center, and the rest of the High Plains Curmudgeons Society sit on their buckets as they eat their lunch and celebrate the opening of their newest project on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The group’s project was a parklet on the corner of East Ivinson Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Laramie. LEFT: Assistant City Manager Todd Feezer, standing right, and his team work to get each of the High Plains Curmudgeon Society’s wives their lunches on Thursday, May 25, 2023, to celebrate the opening of the group’s newest project, a parklet on the corner of East Ivinson Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Laramie.
Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang
There’s not a lot of communities quite like the uniqueness of Laramie.
A lot of the town was built with family and friends working as one to benefit the local citizens. One of the best current examples is a group of men who love to still give back to the community in many ways they know best how to do.