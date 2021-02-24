• Who is currently eligible: Individuals within Phase 1b, priority group 4-6 are currently able to schedule their vaccination appointment. Individuals within these groups include: people who are 65-69 years of age; healthcare providers, behavioral health providers, and social workers unable to physically distance and unable to provide services through telehealth; K-12 education (teachers and other school district staff); child care providers and adult daycare center providers. These individuals can call 307-766-8222 to schedule their vaccination appointment unless already scheduled through their place of employment. Due to high call volumes, individuals should remain patient and try again at a later time if their call does not go through initially.
• Who is eligible next: In the next two weeks, it is anticipated that vaccination efforts will be expanded to Phase 1b, subgroups 7-9, including those with outlined underlying health conditions and specific essential employees. Priority group expansion will only occur if vaccine supply allows.
• Vaccine supply: As of Tuesday, Feb. 23, Albany County had administered 3890 vaccines with 510 doses available for appointments scheduled this week. March vaccine allocations from the Wyoming Department of Health were last updated on Feb. 20 and did not yet include anticipated distribution numbers for March. *These numbers are approximate and based on most recent counts.
• Albany County’s Vaccination List: Individuals who are not included in Phase 1b subgroup 4-6, should sign-up for My Health Connection (MHC), Ivinson’s patient portal to be placed on the vaccination list. Albany County residents will receive local vaccine updates and will be notified when a vaccine is available to them through MHC. If you already have an MHC account or have signed-up for an account, you are on the Albany County Vaccination list.
• Local Pharmacies Receive Vaccine Supply: Walmart and Pole Mountain Pharmacies have received a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Due to Walmart receiving their supply as a federal allotment, they are required to follow federal distribution guidelines. Pole Mountain is following state and county distribution guidelines. Both pharmacies have specific scheduling processes and individuals can learn more by visiting their websites.