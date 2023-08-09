Mule deer fight (copy)

Though chronic wasting disease is still relatively rare, Wyoming Game and Fish Department officials anticipate that prevalence in elk and mule deer herds is estimated to be more common. That means human handling of carcasses is becoming even more important.

POWELL — Sobering news resulting from a multi-year Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance program by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department between 2018 and 2022 shows significant increases in the fatal disease for the state’s prized mule deer and elk herds.

In one herd, the prevalence rate is calculated at 65% in mule deer bucks, and there are concerning increases in infected elk, including hunt areas popular for Big Horn Basin hunters.

