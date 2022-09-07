Mule deer fight

Two mule deer bucks lock antlers in a fight for dominance. Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo

POWELL — Two hunt areas south of Powell have been listed as special chronic wasting disease (CWD) focus areas.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is looking for samples from deer hunters harvesting mule and white-tailed deer from areas 124 and 165 in the Greybull River Valley.

