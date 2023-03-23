Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Republican Party voted to censure Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, at the Sheridan County Central Committee meeting last Saturday.

As previously reported by The Sheridan Press, a Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office report showed Western had been involved in a political advertisement sent out in Sheridan and Johnson counties. The advertisement accused four individuals of “trying to tear our state apart.” The advertisement was paid for by the Wyoming in Name Only Political Action Committee; the report showed the PAC was not registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office.

