Jasmine Pickner-Bell-hoop dancer

Jasmine Pickner-Bell has traveled the world as a famed hoop dancer, an art she’s passing on to her children.

LANDER — When Jasmine Pickner-Bell was 5 years old, her father, renowned hoop dancer Dallas Chief Eagle, gave her one hoop: a circle representing her inner self.

“I remember he decided that he was going to show me this kind of vision that he had had about myself becoming a hoop dancer,” Pickner-Bell, the enrolled Crow Creek Dakota Sioux Tribe member and South Dakota native, said. “He said there’s this balance that’s missing within our sacred circle.”

