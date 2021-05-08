Editor’s note: Full disclosure: An employee with the Laramie Boomerang has a child who is enrolled at the daycare listed below. That person was not who brought to the attention of the newspaper the arrest and was not interviewed. Also as if press time, the Laramie Police Department had not released the name of the person arrested.
A daycare employee with Developmental Preschool and Daycare was arrested Wednesday for an alleged strangulation of a child.
“We did take in a person,” Steve Morgan, a spokesperson with the Laramie Police Department, said. “It appears to be an isolated incident.”
Prior to the discovery what was the cause of arrest, Morgan could not comment on much as this is an ongoing investigation. He did confirm the incident was not of a sexual nature.
The daycare’s Executive Director Jaime Stine was tight-lipped when asked about the incident.
“I cannot discuss this as I’ve not been formally made aware of this,” Stine said. She deferred to answer when asked what she considered would be a “formal” awareness and when it might be forthcoming. She reiterated she could not discuss this, citing this would be a personnel matter.
However, a staff member at the daycare stated that Stine had sent out an email to parents. When further questioned, the person responded by stating she would tell Stine that the newspaper had contacted her anew.
When told about an email having been sent, one parent checked twice to see if an email about the incident had been received. Neither time was there an email received.
A further review of the daycare’s website turned up no mention of the incident.