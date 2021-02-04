This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue (DOD) initiative continues the conversation that rocked the nation this past summer. Beginning Feb. 8, campus community members will engage in a week-long discussion on Black Lives Matter and past and present Civil Rights movements, and the committee members couldn’t be more excited.
“DOD is important for the University and our community because it provides spaces where people can hear stories,” said Erin Olsen Pueblitz, the DOD co-director and associate director for Student Involvement, adding, “It’s an opportunity to speak to the hearts of people.”
This year’s initiative is entirely virtual and will involve the anticipation and brainstorming of potential logistical obstacles. But virtual events have an advantage: they provide an opportunity to bring in high-profile guests.
ON THE DOCKET
Melanie Vigil, co-director of DOD and Latinx Student Program advisor, said the pandemic has presented a unique opportunity for artists, motivational speakers and influencers to be virtual, and therefore more accessible. This year, guests have the luxury of staying in their own virtual setup, which alleviates the stress of flights and boarding accommodations.
“[We’re going] to have a pretty rockin’ program,” Vigil said because of this.
Slated to join the dialogue is former Democratic National Committee Interim Chair Donna Brazile and former Republican Strategist and political contributor Ana Navarro, who analyzes the political climate.
Also scheduled to join UW’s DOD event is award-winning motivational and transformational speaker, Dr. Yusef Salaam.
Widely known as an exonerated member of the Central Park Five, Salaam advocates for prison reform and co-authored “Punching the Air,” a story about a boy struggling to maintain humanity and truth “in a system designed to strip him of both.”
A THEME FORGED IN PASSION
Vigil and Pueblitz discussed the motivation behind DOD 2021 and said they couldn’t ignore the national protests and BLM movement in response to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Tony McDade, as well as the reiteration of injustices surrounding the death of Laramie resident Robby Ramirez.
“We really wanted to give some credence to (those events),” said Vigil, adding this summer resonated with rural communities including Laramie.
“We live in a rural community and we saw so much activism and outpouring of support,” she said.
Vigil and Pueblitz felt a commitment to BLM and wanted to continue the dialogue, education and spread of awareness as they witnessed a community-strong desire to know more about racial justice.
Pueblitz added Black Lives Matter can be a loaded term and after last summer’s events, a continued focus on the realities of the current criminal justice system was crucial.
“Everything that happened over the course of the summer … wasn’t just a one-time experience. [And] There’s really been a shift in the social consciousness of the people,” Pueblitz said.
She said during the height of the protest, committee members were already discussing how to expand the conversation beyond a fleeting moment in history. Months after the protest and two months into the new year, Pueblitz said people are still grappling with what BLM means, thus it felt natural to make this year’s theme about freedom and justice.
A GLANCE AT THE SCHEDULE
The Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue initiative is a decades-long tradition that seeks to celebrate the impact and ideas of the civil rights activist. All events are free and open to the public except for the book discussion, which required previous registration for technical reasons.
Starting Monday Feb. 8, DOD will begin with the Willena Stanford Award program. Stanford is a former UW instructor in African American and Diaspora Studies and is known for her commitment to equitable education for UW students.
Students who have allocated for diversity will be nominated and honored at the event.
Keynote speaker Yusef Salaam is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 9. Participants are encouraged to think about the criminal justice system in Wyoming, how the issues affect people of color and how a rural community can relate it to a wider experience.
Donna Brazile and Ana Navarro will be in conversation at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11. and will be discussing the current political climate across the nation.
“We’re super, super excited to have (the two) in conversation with one another [because] they come from very different backgrounds,” Vigil said, adding diverse perspectives is DOD’s entire ethos.
She also said it is the hope of the committee that Brazile and Navarro will discuss how rural communities can raise their voices against injustices.
The series will end on Friday, Feb. 12 with a book discussion on Margaret Wilkerson Sexton’s 2018 novel, “A Kind of Freedom.” The DOD committee has partnered with Second Story Book Store, 105 E. Ivinson Ave., and will be providing 50 copies to MLK DOD participants.