Staff member getting vaccinated

A staff member receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Ivinson Memorial Hospital when the vaccine first arrived in Albany County in January 2021. 

 Laramie Boomerang/File

CASPER — Fewer people died in Wyoming in 2022, but COVID-19 remained among the leading causes of death, new data shows.

The Wyoming Department of Health released its preliminary annual vital statistics data this week, documenting a significant decline of more than 675 deaths last year. Death certificates showed 5,886 people died in Wyoming in 2022.

