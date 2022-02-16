The deaths of another 22 Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in January and February, brought to 1,689 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19 since the illness was first detected in the state in March of 2020.
The deaths included four Laramie County residents, three women and one man, and four Sheridan County residents, three women and one man.
Also among the victims were three Campbell County residents, two men and one woman; three Natrona County residents, two women and one man; and three Sweetwater County residents, two women and one man.
Other fatalities included two Converse County women, a Fremont County man, a Park County woman and a Sublette County woman.
The news was released on the same day Department of Health figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state fell again, dropping by 132 to total 846.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the state received 170 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and 70 reports of new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 350, leaving the state with 846 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases, 180; Fremont and Natrona counties had 93; Sweetwater County had 77; Campbell had 67; Teton had 51; Sheridan had 43; Albany had 34; Park had 30; Lincoln had 29; Carbon had 22; Goshen and Hot Springs had 19; Washakie had 17; Sublette had 15; Uinta had 11; Platte had nine; Crook and Weston had eight; Converse had seven; Big Horn had six; Johnson had five, and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 153,335 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 150,800 have recovered.
The number of coronavirus patients being treated in Wyoming hospitals fell by two on Tuesday to total 91.
The highest number of COVID patients, 26, was found at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center was treating 21.