School board meetings in Laramie and around the country are historically pretty tame affairs with discussions focused mostly on policies and budgets.
More recently, however, COVID-19 pandemic-era tensions about face masks and vaccines — along with banning books, how to teach about race and history and other issues — have raised the temperature in board rooms of local districts, including in Albany County.
In September, parents and local residents disrupted at meeting a Laramie High School during which the Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees was hearing public comment about a potential mask mandate. When not everyone who signed up to speak was given that opportunity — a miscommunication about how many people were waiting was part of the problem — audience members grew frustrated and started shouting at the board.
Chairwoman Janice Marshall quickly dismissed the meeting, which was later reconvened at the district administration building without an audience.
A week later, a meeting to continue hearing public comment was disrupted when those attending in-person failed to abide by a mask rule as well as the board’s request to limit the number of people in the building.
With an officer from the Laramie Police Department surveying the room and audience members promising to be civil, that meeting resumed and proceeded uneventfully.
In reflecting on the events of last fall, Marshall said the disrupted meetings didn’t change the way she feels about serving on the school board. She joined the board 16 years ago when she had children in the district because she wanted to help shape local policy.
“What was so hard about that in the fall is that people got so enthusiastic about speaking that we lost our ability to have civility and order in our meetings,” she said. “That was unfortunate because we really do want to hear from people, but when we don’t have order, and we can’t hear or be heard, then we can’t have a productive meeting.”
Wyoming has a law governing how to proceed when a public meeting is disrupted, which Marshall was able to follow by dismissing the first meeting and reconvening at a new location.
“Apparently this is not something new at school boards,” she said. “It’s happened enough times that the Legislature decided to pass a statute about it.”
Marshall is beginning her 16th year on the Albany County school board. She said that historically in her experience, meetings that featured people speaking for and against divisive issues maintained a respectful atmosphere.
Not so much in 2021.
“Rather than thinking of how we could work together to solve a problem — the common enemy that we have in COVID — it just divided us, and that was really unfortunate,” she said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, an increasing number of groups have started conducting their meetings on streaming platforms or through a hybrid model. Albany County School District 1 streams its meetings live on YouTube while allowing invited audience members to participate via Zoom. Marshall said that arrangement has become a useful tool.
“After a couple of those explosive meetings, it was a tool we could use so we could have order in those meetings and so we could continue to do our business,” she said.
In the months since the start of the 2021-22 school year, the mask mandate has come and gone. Meanwhile, two board members have resigned and two new members appointed.
In November, 13 people applied for the first vacancy, with four more applying for a vacancy in January.
Mary Alice Bruce, who was appointed to the board in January and is the newest member, said she’s motivated by the care and concern she has for children and families in Albany County, which is a value that’s shared by many.
“Yes, there’s turmoil a lot of places, and that’s OK because honestly we can work through that,” she said. “Then as we move forward (we can) come together in a calm, respectful manner and debate, hear the data, obtain information, hear the anecdotal stories as well and make the (best) decision we possibly can. We just keep doing our best.”
Bruce said emotions get hot when people care about something. Meanwhile, the board’s job is to listen to all perspectives and try to understand what motivates people.
“When people are passionate, sometimes emotions get high,” she said. “That’s just the way of human beings.”
In the fall, seven of the nine seats on the school board will be up for election. Five trustees are ending four-year terms, while the election also will decide who fills the remaining two years of each of the two appointed seats.
Marshall said the Albany County community cares deeply about its school district, which is reflected in the quality of the candidates who vie for seats on the board.
“We have an involved community and people who are involved and willing to invest the time,” she said.