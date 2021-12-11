The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 6
• 4:59 p.m., Stillwater Trail, emergency.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
• 2:35 a.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 12:39 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 3:28 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Canby St., accident.
• 4:01 p.m., Sodergreen Road, grass/wildland fire.
• 4:48 p.m., 1300 block of Skyline Rd., vandalism.
• 8:10 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
• 12:04 p.m., Gabrielson Lane, animal/bite.
• 6:45 p.m., 4300 block of Welsh Ln., grass/wildland fire.
• 11:13 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
• 1:37 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 5:03 a.m., Hunt Road, emergency.
• 1:48 p.m., Albany County area, accident.
• 3:06 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 7:23 p.m., intersection of E. Spring Creek Dr. and S. 15th St., hit and run.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 6
• 12:09 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident.
• 12:42 a.m., intersection of S. Colorado Ave. and Venture Dr., accident.
• 3:37 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., emergency.
• 11:04 a.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., accident.
• 11:21 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Interstate 80, traffic hazard.
• 11:39 a.m., 100 block of Grant St., vandalism.
• 1:46 p.m., 900 block of Boulder Dr., emergency.
• 3:23 p.m., 1100 block of E. Curtis St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:32 p.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., trespassing.
• 4:39 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 5:48 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., hit and run.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
• 8:46 a.m., 1500 block of N. Pierce St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 10:35 a.m., 500 block of S. Pierce St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 10:45 a.m., 400 block of S. 30th St., hit and run.
• 11:13 a.m., intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., theft/motor vehicle parts.
• 11:26 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., hit and run.
• 1:39 p.m., 100 block of N. Cedar St., possible identity theft.
• 3:12 p.m., 1700 block of Pleasant Ct., possible domestic disturbance.
• 3:32 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:13 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., accident.
• 4:17 p.m., 1100 block of E. Grand Ave., animal/bite.
• 4:42 p.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Hancock St., accident.
• 4:53 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., assault and battery.
• 5:18 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 6:31 p.m., 1200 block of E. Sully St., emergency.
• 8:06 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 8:29 p.m., 800 block of E. Clark St., hit and run.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
• 8:37 a.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 9:28 a.m., 500 block of S. 18th St., possible abuse of vulnerable adult.
• 9:35 a.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 9:56 a.m., 1500 block of Jefferson St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 11:13 a.m., 1600 block of E. Park Ave., theft.
• 11:14 a.m., 500 block of S. 4th St., possible impaired driver.
• 1:31 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 2:56 p.m., 100 block of Johnson St., accident.
• 4:08 p.m., 1300 block of S. 3rd St., assault and battery.
• 7:08 p.m., 3400 block of Alta Vista Dr., emergency.
• 8:14 p.m., 200 block of S. 30th St., emergency.
• 9:16 p.m., 2700 block of E. Grand Ave., possible impaired driver.
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
• 12:37 a.m., 1300 block of E. Gibbon St., emergency.
• 1:22 a.m., 100 block of E. University Ave., accident.
• 8:38 a.m., 2300 block of E. Garfield St., emergency.
• 9:20 a.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Adams St., hit and run.
• 9:52 a.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., assault and battery.
• 9:58 a.m., 2100 block of Binford St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 10:32 a.m., intersection of S. 22nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 12:26 p.m., 300 block of W. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 4:58 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., possible sexual offense.
• 5:37 p.m., 2200 block of S. 3rd St., accident.
• 7:23 p.m., intersection of E. Spring Creek Dr. and S. 15th St., hit and run.
• 7:36 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.