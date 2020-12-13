ELKS LODGE CANCELLATION
The Elks Lodge Annual Community Christmas Dinner is canceled for this year. Members of the Lodge and Christmas Committee made the decision to ensure the safety of many volunteers and the public. COVID-19 health guidelines and the increase in the spread of the virus locally made it the Lodge’s only safe option.
The Laramie Elks Lodge will continue to coordinate donations for a Christmas meal with Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Soup Kitchen. They are in need of monetary donations ($20 will provide a turkey voucher). In addition, they can use food items such as canned green beans French-fried onions or cream of mushroom soup, boxes of stuffing mix, turkey gravy mix packets. They are also in need of clean, reusable bags.
A box for donations has been placed at the Lodge for its members, and all others can drop their items off at 712 Canby St.
MOOSE LODGE CANCELLATIONS
Because of the updated COVID-19 regulations, the Laramie Moose Lodge will be canceling the PennyMania Kids Party, the Christmas Tea Party and the Treat Bazaar this month.
The Moose Lodge is still selling caramel apples, Christmas cookies, and Christmas stockings — stuffed or unstuffed as fundraisers. Orders would be appreciated by Dec. 16 and can be picked up on from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 at the Moose Lodge. If interested, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu.
MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY will host a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, via Zoom. The link is available at acpl.wy.org. The board will discuss health insurance for 2021.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park at 15th and Reynolds Streets. Meet at the south end of the stadium. For more information, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.