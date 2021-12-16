Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
• Mario Briseno, 44, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
• 11:46 a.m., 1100 block of Skyline Rd., hit and run.
• 9:52 p.m., Interstate 80, accident.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
• 1:43 a.m., 100 block of S. 2nd St., fighting.
• 12:06 p.m., Albany County area, grass/wildland fire.
• 5:15 p.m., 4900 block of Sunset Dr., emergency.
• 6:19 p.m., 200 block of E. Custer St., emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
• 7:41 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 8:25 a.m., 1900 block of Banner Rd., accident.
• 10:31 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., accident.
• 12:22 p.m., 1800 block of E. Hancock St., accident.
• 1:45 p.m., 700 block of S. 4th St., emergency.
• 3:15 p.m., 600 block of S. 30th St., accident.
• 3:55 p.m., 300 block of W. Fremont St., emergency.
• 11:47 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 11:50 p.m., 500 block of E. Russell St., possible impaired driver.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
• 12:56 a.m., 1400 block of Renshaw St., emergency.
• 2:18 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Hancock St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:31 a.m., intersection of Forest St. and Moraine St., accident.
• 2:16 p.m., 500 block of S. 7th St., accident.
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
• 12:44 a.m., 1600 block of Edward Dr., emergency.
• 12:50 a.m., intersection of S. 4th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 4:04 a.m., 1700 block of N. 23rd St., emergency.
• 9:27 a.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency.
• 9:36 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 10:27 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 5:30 p.m., 900 block of N. 3rd St., trespassing.
• 6:24 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 9:24 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 11:03 p.m., 800 block of N. 12th St., emergency.