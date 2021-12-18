Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
• Dillon Pelot, 35, North Carolina, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance.
• Michael Penley, 39, North Carolina, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, third offense.
• Maxwell Curtis, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 13
• 4:39 p.m., Interstate 80, hit and run.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
• 2:19 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 9:43 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
• 4:15 a.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., vandalism.
• 8:32 a.m., Brokaw Ranch Road, emergency.
• 11 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 1:37 p.m., 2300 block of E. Skyline Dr., trespassing.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
• 12:53 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, accident.
• 2:26 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and Colorado Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 13
• 8:22 a.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., fighting.
• 9:18 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 9:46 a.m., 1600 block of Crystal Ct., emergency.
• 10 a.m., 500 block of N. Pine St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 11:07 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 4:22 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 8:07 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible impaired driver.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
• 5:28 a.m., 100 block of Fremont St., emergency.
• 9:31 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:14 a.m., 2700 Plains St., emergency.
• 10:55 a.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 11:46 a.m., 1800 block of Venture Dr., accident.
• 11:56 a.m., 400 block of S. 24th St., dead body found.
• 12:22 p.m., 1400 block of Renshaw St., emergency.
• 1:16 p.m., 500 block of S. Johnson St., emergency.
• 1:19 p.m., 1100 block of S. 3rd St., emergency.
• 1:53 p.m., 100 block of N. 5th St., accident.
• 2:19 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 2:41 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 2:56 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., possible sexual offense/assault.
• 4:04 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Lewis St., accident.
• 9:43 p.m., intersection of W. Curtis St. and N. McCue St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
• 1:24 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 4:28 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
• 5:56 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., vandalism.
• 6:05 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
• 9:43 p.m., 200 block of N. 30th St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 10:01 p.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., emergency.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
• 12:01 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Curtis St., possible impaired driver.
• 8:30 a.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 1:06 p.m., 100 block of N. Grant St., vandalism.
• 2:26 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and S. Colorado Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 2:39 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/vehicle.
• 4:12 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:22 p.m., 3300 block of E. Grand Ave., burglary/vehicle.
• 6:45 p.m., intersection of S. 26th St. and E. Spring Creek Dr., accident.
• 9:16 p.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., possible domestic disturbance.