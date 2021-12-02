Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
• Matthew Sharp, 42, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, possession of controlled substance, speeding, lane use.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
• Mycha Oliver-Howlet, 21, Utah, was arrested for possible impaired driver.
• Kevin Jennings, 58, Laramie, was arrested for possible trespassing.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
• 9:19 a.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., emergency.
• 11:15 a.m., Sportsman Lake Road, trespassing.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
• 11:56 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
• 2:10 a.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Ivinson Ave., possible impaired driver.
• 10:13 p.m., Wyoming Highway 230, possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
• 9:47 a.m., intersection of Big Hollow Rd. and Pahlow Ln., animal/wildlife.
• 10:28 p.m., Hunt Road, emergency.
• 10:31 p.m., intersection of S. 18th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 11:58 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
• 6 a.m., 600 block of Snyder Ave., emergency.
• 10:59 a.m., 2500 block of Sky View Ln., emergency.
• 1:06 p.m., Howe Road, accident.
• 7:29 p.m., Beryl Drive, dead body found.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
• 1:40 a.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., emergency.
• 9:19 a.m., 800 block of S. 3rd St., emergency.
• 9:38 a.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., hit and run.
• 12:32 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., emergency.
• 3:51 p.m., intersection of Indian Hills Dr. and Grays Gable Rd., accident.
• 4:23 p.m., 200 block of N. Taylor St., theft.
• 5:19 p.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and W. Curtis St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 6:13 p.m., 1600 block of N. 7th St., emergency.
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
• 3:27 a.m., 2600 block of E. Sheridan St., disorderly conduct.
• 7:05 a.m., 600 block of Plaza Ln., emergency.
• 11:56 a.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:23 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., fire/public.
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
• 12:18 a.m., 1200 block of E. Curtis St., emergency.
• 1:04 a.m., 300 block of N. Lincoln St., emergency.
• 2:24 p.m., 1000 block of S. 3rd St., possible impaired driver.
• 4:37 p.m., 600 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 4:46 p.m., 2500 block of E. Park Ave., emergency.
• 8:49 p.m., 1200 block of E. Harney St., accident.
• 9:23 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Grand Ave., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
• 3:08 a.m., 600 block of E. Sheridan St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
• 8:08 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., trespassing.
• 9:41 a.m., 900 block of E. Gibbon St., criminal entry/vehicle.
• 3:34 p.m., 500 block of N. 3rd St., high and run.
• 4:28 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency.
• 4:40 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 10:41 p.m., 1600 block of N. 4th St., possible impaired driver.
• 11:05 p.m., 3200 block of E. Grand Ave., assault and battery.
• 11:58 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., fighting.
SUNDAY, NOV. 28
• 2:22 a.m., intersection of Beech St. and Glacier St., fighting.
• 12:20 p.m., 4300 block of Comanche Dr., vandalism.
• 2:45 p.m., 1600 block of N. 13th St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:46 p.m., 400 block E. Fetterman St., animal/bite.
• 4:32 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., trespassing.
• 4:51 p.m., 1300 block of N. 3rd St., fire/public.
• 5:46 p.m., intersection of S. 1st St. and E. Grand Ave., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use.
• 7:21 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Reynolds St., traffic hazard.
• 8:52 p.m., 900 S. 11th St., accident.
• 9:39 p.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:08 p.m., intersection of N. 22nd St. and Willett Dr., accident.