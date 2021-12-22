Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
• Sherri Moody, 54, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
• Austin Lachner, 21, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving, careless driving.
• Braiden Debree, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
• 10:11 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. University Ave., possible impaired driving.
• 10:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
• 12:54 a.m., Interstate 80, possible impaired driving.
• 5:59 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
• 12:57 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Park Ave., possible impaired driving.
• 7:21 p.m., Elk Crossing Road, emergency.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
• 8:14 a.m., 1200 block of E. Baker St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 8:31 a.m., intersection of E. Grand Ave. and Boulder Dr., accident.
• 11:50 a.m., 4200 block of Moraine St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 2:09 p.m., 1400 block of S. 2nd St., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics-paraphernalia.
• 3:15 p.m., intersection of N. 6th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 5:29 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 5:38 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Garfield St., accident.
• 6:08 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Curtis St., accident.
• 11:16 p.m., intersection of W. Snowy Range Rd. and W. Flint St., possible impaired driving.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
• 3:22 a.m., 1600 block of Westview Dr., emergency.
• 12:26 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
• 1:36 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturnbance.
• 5:59 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
• 12:37 a.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 12:13 p.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., theft.
• 12:39 p.m., 2200 block of S. 15th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 1:21 p.m., intersection of N. Pierce St and Westview Dr., accident.