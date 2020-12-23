ELKS LODGE CANCELLATION
The Elks Lodge Annual Community Christmas Dinner is canceled for this year. Members of the Lodge and Christmas Committee made the decision to ensure the safety of many volunteers and the public. COVID-19 health guidelines and the increase in the spread of the virus locally made it the Lodge’s only safe option.
The Laramie Elks Lodge will continue to coordinate donations for a Christmas meal with Laramie Interfaith and the Laramie Soup Kitchen. They are in need of monetary donations ($20 will provide a turkey voucher). In addition, they can use food items such as canned green beans French-fried onions or cream of mushroom soup, boxes of stuffing mix, turkey gravy mix packets. They are also in need of clean, reusable bags.
A box for donations has been placed at the Lodge for its members, and all others can drop their items off at 712 Canby St.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will not meet this week. For more information about December and January, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
THURSDAY
HARVEST CHURCH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE will be at 4 p.m. Thursday at 2535 Harvest Dr. The family-friendly service features traditional Christmas carols, interactive children’s story time with a gift for each child, a Christmas devotional and more.
For more information, contact the church office at 307-745-9494 or visit http://www.frontoffice@weareharvest.com.