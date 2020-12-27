MONDAY
ALBANY COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING will be at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Community members can email rcrocker@acplwy.org to receive the weblink and call-in information. It will also be posted at https://www.acplwy.org/about/acpl-board-of-directors on the day of the meeting. Community members can email their public comments to be read aloud at the meeting to rcrocker@acplwy.org.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will not meet this week. For more information about January, visit www.laramietaichiandtea.org.