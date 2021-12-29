Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, DEC. 20
• Amy Conway, 38, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery
• Janell McLeod, 31, Ft. Washakie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, two charges
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
• Robert Neal, 33, Arkansas, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
• Justin Clayburn, 46, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driving, felony possession of firearm
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff's Office responses:
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
• 5:26 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
• 12:22 a.m., intersection of Welsh Ln. and Wyoming Highway 130, accident
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
• 11:47 a.m., 800 block of S. 12th St., dead body found
• 12:15 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, accident
• 4:12 p.m., Interstate 80, accident
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
• 12:27 a.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Ord St., possible impaired driving
• 9 a.m., Wyoming Highway 130, emergency
• 3:01 p.m., intersection of Bill Nye Ave. and E. Grand Ave., accident
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, DEC. 20
• 8:27 a.m., 600 block of N. 3rd St., accident
• 10:04 a.m., 2100 block of E. Hancock St., motor vehicle theft/unauthorized use
• 11:09 a.m., 1000 block of E. Symons St., emergency
• 2:36 p.m., 1500 block of Harrison St., theft
• 4:34 p.m., 1400 block of N. McCue St., emergency
• 5:13 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
• 9:06 a.m., 200 block of S. 14th St., animal/bite
• 9:43 a.m., 500 block of S. Grant St., disturbance/harassment-threats
• 1:49 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 4:02 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., hit and run
• 7:56 p.m., intersection of S. 13th St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 9:06 p.m., 1000 block of Mill St., possible domestic disturbance
• 10:28 p.m., intersection of N. 8th St. and E. Canby St., possible domestic disturbance
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
• 8:34 a.m., 1100 block of S. 8th St., hit and run
• 10:12 a.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., theft
• 1:27 p.m., intersection of S. 30th St. and E. Grand Ave., accident
• 2:24 p.m., 2400 block of N. 9th St., fire/public
• 5:17 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting
• 5:19 p.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. University Ave., accident
• 6:06 p.m., 1700 block of E. Palmer Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 6:34 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 9:06 p.m., 3000 block of E. Grand Ave., possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics
• 9:52 p.m., intersection of S. 15th St. and E. Boswell Dr., possible impaired driving
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
• 2:41 a.m., 1500 block of E. Park Ave., possible domestic disturbance
• 11:46 a.m., 1100 block of S. Adams St., trespassing
• 2:05 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., animal/bite
• 3:12 p.m., intersection of S. 9th St. and E. Boswell Dr., accident
• 3:17 p.m., 1000 block of N. McCue St., hit and run
• 10:15 p.m., 600 block of S. Hayes St., emergency
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
• 12:20 p.m., intersection of N. 4th St. and E. Harney St., accident
• 12:30 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Sheridan St., accident
• 5:06 p.m., 1500 block of E. Person St., possible domestic disturbance
• 5:36 p.m., 4400 block of Crow Dr., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:03 p.m., 3900 block of E. Grand Ave., accident
• 8:55 p.m., 300 block of W. University Ave., emergency
• 10:45 p.m., 1200 block of Reynolds St., emergency
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
• 11:47 a.m., 800 block of S. 12th St., dead body found
• 4:24 p.m., 1800 block of W. Curtis St., accident
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
• 2 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., disorderly conduct
• 8:37 a.m., 100 block of N. Adams St., dead body found
• 10:07 a.m., 100 block of Corthell Rd., hit and run
• 2:04 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., possible domestic disturbance
• 3:21 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., possible domestic disturbance
• 7:13 p.m., 4000 block of E. Grand Ave., accident