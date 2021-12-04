Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
MONDAY, NOV. 29
• Suk Young, 67, Michigan, was arrested for possible felony possession of controlled substance, interference.
• Darren Gaspard, 33, Laramie, was arrested for possible child abuse.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
• Robert Ridinger, 35, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, intent to deliver.
• Colton Angell, 25, Laramie, was arrested for possible domestic battery.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 29
• 11:51 a.m., Albany County area, possible child abuse/neglect.
• 7:13 p.m., Roger Canyon Road, accident.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
• 4 p.m., Peregrine Lane, criminal entry/residence.
• 8:24 p.m., U.S. Highway 287, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
MONDAY, NOV. 29
• 3:27 a.m., intersection of N. 3rd St. and E. Curtis St., traffic hazard.
• 3:38 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., emergency.
• 5:05 a.m., 4300 block of Comanche Dr., emergency.
• 9:46 a.m., 1100 block of Inca Dr., hit and run.
• 10:01 a.m., 1700 block of E. Person St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 11:10 a.m., 900 block S. 13th St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 12:21 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Grand Ave., hit and run.
• 2:21 p.m., 100 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 2:22 p.m., 300 block of N. 7th St., animal/wildife.
• 2:41 p.m., 400 block of N. Cedar St., traffic hazard.
• 2:57 p.m., 100 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 3:11 p.m., 900 block of S. 13th St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 4:41 p.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., vandalism/graffiti.
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
• 8:54 a.m., 1000 block of W. Curtis St., accident.
• 10:45 a.m., intersection of N. 5th St. and E. Curtis St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 1:05 p.m., 100 block of E. Baker St., vandalism.
• 1:25 p.m., 1100 block of E. Person St., emergency.
• 3 p.m., 3500 block of Willett Dr., possible computer crime.
• 3:51 p.m., 500 block of N. 9th St., criminal entry/residence.
• 5:32 p.m., 1700 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., theft.
• 5:34 p.m., 1500 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 6 p.m., 900 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 7:29 p.m., intersection of Northview St. and Eaglecrest Ct., traffic hazard.
• 9:27 p.m., intersection of S. 17th St. and E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
• 9:56 p.m., 1800 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
• 7:18 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., trespassing.
• 8:04 a.m., 400 block of E. Custer St., vandalism.
• 9:17 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., accident.
• 9:47 a.m., 2200 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., theft.
• 9:58 a.m., 3100 block of E. Grand Ave., emergency.
• 11:37 a.m., 2000 block of Venture Dr., possible sexual offense.
• 11:56 a.m., 1900 block of E. Spring Creek Dr., emergency.
• 1:09 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., shoplifting.
• 3:09 p.m., 4300 block of E. Grand Ave., trespassing.
• 6:17 p.m., intersection of S. 2nd St. and E. Grand Ave., accident.
• 9:14 p.m., 900 block of W. Hill Rd., possible domestic disturbance.
THURSDAY, DEC. 2
• 3:34 a.m., 1400 block of Beaufort St., animal/bite.
• 8:05 a.m., intersection of S. 5th St. and E. Fetterman St., abandoned motor vehicle.
• 9:35 a.m., 500 block of N. 12th St., theft of services.
• 10:22 a.m., 500 block of E. Ivinson Ave., accident.
• 10:26 a.m., 1600 block of E. Grand Ave., traffic hazard.
• 12:24 p.m., 1300 block of N. 22nd St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 2:31 p.m., 1700 block of Boulder Dr., theft.
• 4:14 p.m., 2300 block of E. Rainbow Ave., vandalism/graffiti.
• 4:44 p.m., 1700 block of E. Boswell Dr., vandalism/graffiti.
• 9:41 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and E. Harney St., possible impaired driver.