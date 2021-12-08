Albany County Detention Center
Editor’s note: Those listed under Albany County Detention Center have been arrested. They are innocent until proven guilty. The following are included in the ACDC arrest record (arrests on warrants not included).
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
• Brian Baldivia, 47, Laramie, was arrested for possible impaired driver, no insurance, no registration, failure to stop at red light.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
• Christopher Robinson, 41, Kentucky, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance.
• Memphis Smith, 19, Laramie, was arrested for possible underage consumption of alcohol, false ID.
• Kyler Miller, 20, Laramie, was arrested for possible vandalism, false ID, underage consumption of alcohol.
• Cody Dalton, 29, Laramie, was arrested for possible possession of controlled substance, violation of protection order.
• Shad Senseney, 49, Florida, was arrested for possible drunk pedestrian on highway.
The following calls were included in the Albany County Sheriff’s Office responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
• 2 a.m., intersection of N. 28th St. and Knadler St., possible impaired driver.
• 12:08 p.m., Halleck Canyon Road, grass/wildland fire.
• 2:27 p.m., U.S. Highway 30, grass/wildland fire.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
• 12:56 a.m., 1600 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 4:48 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 11:33 p.m., Interstate 80, possible possession of controlled substance/narcotics.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
• 6:34 a.m., 4600 block of Bluebird Ln., emergency.
• 7:42 a.m., Interstate 80, accident.
• 7:48 a.m., Wyoming Highway 230, dead body found.
• 1:14 p.m., Interstate 80, emergency.
• 6:49 p.m., 400 block of E. Ivinson Ave., disorderly conduct.
The following calls were included in the Laramie Police Department responses:
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
• 10:17 a.m., 400 block E. Grand Ave., theft/bicycles.
• 10:53 a.m., 700 block of Evans Ct., theft.
• Noon, intersection of N. 9th St. and E. Harney St., accident.
• 2:39 p.m., 1600 block of N. 6th St., animal/bite.
• 4:17 p.m., 900 block of N. McCue St., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 7:52 p.m., intersection of N. Pierce St. and Centennial Dr., accident.
• 8:19 p.m., 1600 block of Centennial Dr., disturbance/harassment-threats.
• 9:27 p.m., 700 block of E. Fremont St., interference/resisting arrest.
• 10:06 p.m., 2100 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
• 2:51 a.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:51 a.m., 1700 block of E. Sanders Dr., emergency.
• 10:22 a.m., 1700 block of S. 17th St., hit and run.
• 1:08 p.m., 2100 block W. Snowy Range Rd., emergency.
• 2:26 p.m., intersection of N. 11th St. and E. Flint St., animal/bite.
• 2:50 p.m., intersection of S. 3rd St. and E. Custer St., accident.
• 3:26 p.m., 1500 block of W. Snowy Range Rd., possible impaired driver.
• 6:07 p.m., 1700 block of N. McCue St., accident.
• 7:46 p.m., 1600 block of Wyoming Ave., possible domestic disturbance.
• 11:36 p.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
• 12:16 a.m., 100 S. 2nd St., vandalism.
• 12:22 a.m., 200 block of S. 3rd St., vandalism.
• 12:36 a.m., 100 block of E. Grand Ave., fighting.
• 12:47 a.m., 400 block of N. 3rd St., emergency.
• 2:17 a.m., 1300 block of N. 19th St., possible domestic disturbance.
• 4:51 a.m., 500 block of E. Boswell Dr., possible domestic disturbance.
• 10:02 a.m., 1000 block of E. Palmer Dr., littering.
• 1:15 p.m., intersection of N. 30th St. and Willett Dr., accident.
• 3:10 p.m., 400 block of N. Cedar St., theft.
• 5:10 p.m., 1000 block of E. Garfield St., disturbance/harassment-threats.